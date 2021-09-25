Adam Sandler – Fan Lexicon

Main page »Film + TV» Actors »Adam Sandler» Biography / Profile

Adam Sandler biography

Adam Richard Sandler, born on 09.09.1966 in Brooklyn (New York, USA) is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer. He comes from a Jewish acting family and received his “Bachelor of Fine Arts” from New York University in 1991. He keeps his private life under lock and key. He rarely gives interviews. He has been married to Jackie Titone since 2003 and has two daughters with her.

Adam Sandler was discovered by chance at a Boston comedy club and initially made a career on television as a comedian. From 1987 to 1988 he played the role of Smitty in the “Bill Cosby Show”. From 1990 to 1995 he was the author and performer of skits on the “Saturday Night Live” show on NBC on American television.

Adam Sandler left the station to fully devote himself to his acting career. He celebrated his first successes in 1995 in the comedy “Billy Madison – A Chaot To Fall In Love”. The box office hits “Happy Gilmore – A Champ To Fall In Love” (1996) and “A Wedding To Fall In Love” (1998 alongside Drew Barrymore) followed.

The films in which Adam Sandler starred at the beginning of his acting career received mostly devastating reviews from the critics. That changed in 2002. Adam Sandler earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the young entrepreneur Barry in “Punch-Drunk Love” (alongside Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman).

In the following years Adam Sandler worked in several Hollywood blockbusters, including “Die Wutprobe” (2003 alongside Jack Nicholson), “50 First Dates” (2004 with Sean Astin and Drew Barrymore) and “Click” (2006 alongside Kate Beckinsale, Christopher Walken, Sean Astin and David Hasselhoff).

Adam Sandler’s next work was published in mid-2008. Adam Sandler starred in the comedy “Don’t mess with the mess” and also acted as a screenwriter and producer. Other actors were Emmanuelle Chriqui, John Turturro and Mariah Carey.

The German dubbing voice of Adam Sandler is mostly Dietmar Wunder.

Despite mostly negative reviews, the 2010 film “Grownups” grossed over $ 250 million at the box office worldwide. The Agregator Metacritic determined a value of 30% from 32 professional reviews for the film, in which Sandler worked as a producer, actor and screenwriter. Despite these setbacks, Forbes magazine listed Adam as one of the top ten best-paid male actors.

Filmography

2010: Grownups

2009: How life goes

2008: You Do not Mess with the Zohan; Bedtime Stories









2007: Chuck and Larry- Like fire and flame; The love in me

2006: Click

2005: Game without rules; Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

2004: 50 first dates; Spanglish

2003: The anger test

2002: Hot Chick- Crazy Chickens; Punch-drunk love; Mr. Deeds

2001: Animal- The animal in man

2000: Little Nicky- Satan Junior

1999: Big daddy

1998: A wedding to fall in love with; Waterboy- The guy with the water damage; Dirty work

1996: Happy Gilmore- a champ to fall in love with; Bulletproof

1995: Billy Madison- A mess to fall in love with

1994: Airheads; Lifesavers- The lifesavers

1993: The Coneheads

1991: Clowns – you laugh bring death

1990: Saturday Night Live (TV series until 1995)

1987: The Bill Cosby Show (TV series until 1988)

Adam Sandler as a producer

2008: Don’t mess with the mess (also screenwriter); Strange Wilderness

2007: Chuck and Larry – like fire and flame

2006: Click; The bench press; Grandma’s boy

2005: Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo; game without rules

2003: The anger test

2002: Hot Chick – Crazy Chickens; Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (also screenwriter); Master of transformation; Mr. Deeds

2001: Animal – The animal in a man

2000: Little Nicky – Satan Junior (also screenwriter)

1999: Rent a Man; Big Daddy (also screenwriter)

1998: Waterboy – The guy with the water damage (also screenwriter)

