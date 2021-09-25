Abba comeback: How the four Swedes shaped the world

Free from excess

P.ianist Benny Andersson has domesticated, defused and made family-friendly the disco music that came from the hedonistic, drug-fogged, sex- and excess-addicted New York clubs. While Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad sang, Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus mainly wrote and composed the songs. With the rock band Kiss you got scared, even though they were also four harmless musicians who only masked themselves in a creepy manner. The Swedish shamrock stood for clean musicianship, two nice married couples who made music together, provocation-free and youth-free.

New York clubs disco music

Video pioneers

Still, Abba was visionary. The band experimented with videos earlier than many of their colleagues. Even if these weren’t gorgeous clips, but more like movies, Abba stayed alive because there were moving pictures, even a movie of them. According to legend, the band logo with the upside-down B was created by mistake. During a photo shoot, to which the photographer had brought the first letters of the four first names as a prop, Benny is said to have held his B upside down, which the photographer only saw in his pictures afterwards. The band took it over very pragmatically as their logo.

Greece hype

Meryl Streep in “Mamma Mia”, everyone was so “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” in a total dance and singing frenzy Source: picture-alliance / Mary Evans Picture Library picture alliance

“Live your ‘Mamma Mia’ fantasies elsewhere,” complain Greeks in need of quiet on social media about tourists from all over the world who expect a mix of octopus salads and retsina romances. This is due to the comedy from 2008, spiced with Abba songs. Ex-James Bond Pierce Brosnan received the Golden Raspberry for worst supporting actor, Meryl Streep becomes a self-caricature in her autumn career in the role of the excited Greek woman Donna. But the Greek islands have since experienced a boom as a party and feel-good destination. Ironically, when you consider that there are around 270,000 islands in Sweden as well.

Estate administration

Hardly any other pop band has such a strong protective instinct for their own work. Abba monitor the rights to her songs suspiciously. Only Madonna was allowed to use a passage from “Gimme Gimme Gimme” for “Hung Up”. However, this was so ingenious that it caused a smash hit 26 years later.

Speaking of Madonna

The Sweden feeling

West coast of Sweden Source: Getty Images / Peter Adams

A country (approx. 25 inhabitants per square kilometer), through which lonely funny moose and trolls roam, felt half of the year in the dark at the end of the world. You knew Pippi Longstocking, Karlsson von Dach, Selma Lagerlöf of course, Greta Garbo, but then there was next to nothing (Marimekko and the Moomins were Finnish). The “Fab Four” landed in the glass helicopter, clad in glacier white with this radiant, bell-flowered, dill-fresh good mood. And you just thought: Fly Me To The Swedish Moon! “

Living room avant-garde

Shrill, but not too shrill: the fashion style of Abba Source: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein

The men wore shiny overalls, the women hippie hats and baggy pants, and all four wore plateau. Abba made the excesses of the shrill 70s zeitgeist digestible for the mainstream because they signaled: These are just costumes. They set the dress code for the hit parties that have been rampant since the 90s. Allegedly, the eye-catching outfits also had something to do with the extremely high taxes in Sweden. The cloakroom, it is said, could be billed if it was absolutely not roadworthy.

Dress codes are reflected in politics, religion and culture

Tooth gap

Agnetha’s flaw came first – after her came Arnold Schwarzenegger, Madonna, Vanessa Paradies. When she sang, you could see her small gap in the lower row of teeth. This courage to be imperfect was the last topic in the Gucci beauty campaign.

Body positivity

Cher reportedly even had a rib operated on for the wasp waist. The Abba girls bobbed their soft, rounded hips, undeterred by any slimming mania, even when their crotch was pinched. And next to it were two cuddly teddy types with beards.









Yin and yang

Agnetha Fältskog (left) with Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 1983 Source: Getty Images / Reg Lancaster

As with Snow White and Rose Red, the factions of the glamazones divided. Either you had a crush on blonde Agnetha (and her bum) or adored the red-haired Anni-Frid. One was sexy, the other interesting. Or to put it in Swedish: With Anni-Frid (born actually in Norway, German father) one would have liked to have discussed the early feminist theses of Astrid Lindgren while sailing through the archipelago, and with Agnetha the boat capsized.

Public relationship box

There was the famous photo on the inside of the double LP “The Very Best of Abba”: The four sitting on the park bench, Benny and Frida kissing, embracing each other, the other couple as if they were wrongly ordered. It was the complete Ingmar Bergman tragic comedy in one shot, so to speak. Abba sang and danced for just ten summers and separated in 1982 at the height of their success. First Björn and Agnetha’s marriage failed because they couldn’t cope with their dual role as pop star and mother. Then Benny and Anni-Frid got divorced. Happiness, crises, everything was shared with the world. The band’s philosophy and message were: “People Need Love”, and if it fails, make a song out of it – defiant ones like “The Winner Takes It All”, sad ones like “One Of Us”.

Where does the fascination with love affair come from?

Musical obstinacy

Nothing and nobody sounds like Abba. The fusion of Anni-Frid’s mezzo-soprano and Agnetha’s soprano, the almost Wagnerian looming minor chords even in up-tempo songs, the early synthetic piano sound – music lovers will find it difficult to observe, but the Abba sound is as unmistakable and independent as that of contemporaries like Kate Bush , Joni Mitchell or David Bowie in his Berlin phase. Only that the Swedes had more fans than the other three combined.

Multicultural sound

The yodelling at the end of “People Need Love”, the vaguely Peruvian flute at the beginning of Fernando (combined with the rustling of military drums) – Abba used sounds all over the world. That also helped Paul Simon later to his second career and would cause a lot of discussion today.

Pulling the cord

On the cover of the album “Waterloo” the four Abbas smile at you, in the background a man disguised as a goblin turns his back on the viewer. It is Stig Anderson who wrote some of the biggest hits and turned Abba into a highly efficient entertainment machine – and a thriving conglomerate with stakes in oil companies and bicycle factories (not, however, as is often assumed, in the fish canning company of the same name). Stars and entrepreneurs of today like Jay-Z or Pharrell Williams don’t act very differently either.

All-rounder

Grand Prix D’Eurovision

The name of the hit competition has changed, but some appearances don’t age. Agnetha wears the most unfavorable pair of trousers and boots in fashion history, Björn wears a jagged guitar that looks as if he had been sawn out himself, but if “Waterloo” conveyed anything, it was an irresistible certainty of victory. To this day, perhaps the most beautiful moment in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Agnetha hairstyle

Agnetha Fältskog’s hairstyle was the epitome of cool in the 70s Source: Redferns / Gijsbert Hanekroot

Nobody blew their bangs with glossy lips so sweet and embarrassed. The long blonde hair was parted in the middle, the forehead curtain was pulled back in parts, sometimes curled, sometimes blow-dried. In addition (Swedish colors!): Ice-blue kohl and eyeshadow until you drop. From then on, teenagers carried wire brushes in Parker and denim jacket breast pockets as a compulsory accessory of touching coolness. From Farrah Fawcett to Brigitte Macron, curtain bangs have been copied around the world.

Collective fraternization

Whether in the dawning frenzy of staggering wedding celebrations (“Dancing Queen”), on New Year’s Eve (“Happy New Year”), in large discos in small towns or in harbor bars (“I Have A Dream”): As soon as their hymns sound to a better tomorrow, everything falls into them Arms and reaches for the bottle-fork or air-microphone (e.g. with the breathy “A-ha” in “Voulez-Vous”). Butcher and banker become one. Another trick of the band was that they often kept their hammering choruses so apparently simple that even every child could sing along: “Ring Ring”, “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do”, ” Money, Money, Money ”, her rudimentary English was reduced to that. Whereby the lyrics, and that is why the songs are still alive today, were timeless in their minimalism. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme “fits everything. Even Britney Spears understood that, who rather boldly chose a suspiciously similar title for one of her greatest hits.

