12-year-old child prodigy Helena Zengel conquers Hollywood!

While her peers let off steam on the soccer field or taking riding lessons, the 12-year-old Helena Zengel has to scrutinize – texts. The young actress is about to make her big international breakthrough. And none other than Oscar winner Tom Hanks raves about her in the highest tones. And he should know, after all, he and Helena were in front of the camera for the western “News from the World”. How the young teenager got this role and how she experienced the adventure playground Hollywood, she revealed to presenter Günther Jauch in the RTL annual review “2020! People, pictures, emotions”.

“Systemsprenger” star Helena Zengel is known in Hollywood







Some people need a lifetime to achieve great success, Helena Zengel has already achieved it – at just 12 years old. RTL now reveals how she got the job in Hollywood: “Indeed through the film ‘Systemsprenger’. Tom Hanks was at the Berlinale and the director Paul Greengrass was still looking for a German girl. She then got me in ‘Systemsprenger’ and always said to his assistant: ‘Look what she can do with her eyes’. And then I was invited. “

Helena even learned a new language for the film – in “Neues aus der Welt” she plays an Indian girl who speaks the language of the Kiowa tribe. “The accents were hard to learn because they hear a lot of different things that I didn’t hear,” she revealed. By the way, Helena still has to go to school: “We have private lessons on the set. I always do exactly the same material as the others in school.”

“2020! People, Images, Emotions”