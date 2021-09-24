Woody Harrelson is in the mood for “Zombieland 3”

Woody Harrelson in Zombieland: Two are better © 2019 Sony Pictures

Source: Screenrant

There is no question that Zombie land is one of the most popular horror comedies in recent years. Despite the great success of the film, it took ten years to round up its well-known and in the meantime still much sought-after cast of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin for a sequel. Zombieland: doubles are better was not quite as good and refreshing as its predecessor, but this could also be due to the veritable flood of zombie figures in the ten years between the two parts. Nonetheless, the film was also entertaining and its ensemble was once again superbly inserted and perfectly coordinated.









Since the fan base of the first film has grown over the years and the anticipation for the sequel was great, achieved Zombie Land 2 even higher sales than the first film. According to the usual Hollywood rule, the way should be good for a third film. So what about that? Emma Stone quipped when Part 2 was released that she thought it would be cool to get together for a new movie every ten years. But do we really have to wait that long?

Specifically, there are Sony, director Ruben Fleischer and scriptwriters Rhett Rese and Paul Wernick too Zombie Land 3 nothing yet, yes Woody Harrelson is on fire for another sequel, as he recently revealed:

I haven’t heard anything about it from the many creatively involved. I would love to do it because I just love these people. The whole group is really … It’s such a uniquely wonderful, fun, incredibly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is that I’m open to it. If there is something you can do to make it happen I would be very grateful.

I would be very happy, and hopefully not until 2029. How do you see that?