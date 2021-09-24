Friday, September 24, 2021
What is DeFi? Decentralized finance simply explained

By Hasan Sheikh
31




When you store, borrow, or digitally use money, you need a middleman. In most cases this is a bank or a service provider such as PayPal. In so-called DeFi networks (decentralized finance or decentralized finance) there is no need for this middleman, the system is accessible to everyone. Means of payment, bonds and credits (or more simply “liquidity”) are made available directly in the form of crypto currencies by the respective holders in so-called pools. But that’s just an example. The DeFi movement wants to revolutionize the banking system. How is that supposed to work? With cryptocurrencies, the blockchain and smart contracts. What that means? Continue reading.

What are smart contracts? Code of Law

Put simply, a smart contract is code that is automatically executed to a certain extent. In plain language, this means that smart contracts are stored in the blockchain and are also executed there, while they pursue a specific function. Example: Smart contracts can receive, store, send coins or interact with other smart contracts. Too theoretical? Something similar has long been happening in banal vending machines. They exchange money for a drink. If you insert too few coins (value tokens), the machine will notice and the transaction will not take place – no matter how often you try it. If you put in too many coins, the machine will notice and react by providing the purchased product and the change – according to a programmed pattern that is activated when a certain number of coins are reached. This is a simple example of a smart contract. The same thing happens in the blockchain in a modified form: For example, you exchange a coin and the smart contract checks whether the request is compliant and how to react to it. If you want to go to a bank and exchange money, the bank clerk would be your smart contract and the bank’s money would be the pool. The person decides whether the money is released. In the blockchain, the human factor in decision-making is obsolete, the process is finally saved, so the bank clerk loses his job. This is the core element of DeFi networks: automated processes for exchanging liquidity without human influence or third parties.

Smart contracts on Ethereum

Thanks to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, for example, so-called stablecoin tokens can be traded, which are linked to the value of the US dollar. The Ethereum token Tether is an example of this. Thus, the value of a tether token is always worth as much as one US dollar. So if you exchange your Ethereum for Tether, the current price of ETH is paid out in Tether tokens, which correspond to the dollar value. Another example are so-called liquidity pools: Here users make certain coins available so that other users can exchange their coins in a completely decentralized manner (specifically: from wallet to wallet). Uniswap offers such a protocol. There are many other uses, smart contracts and blockchains. For example, valuables, documents or securities can be stored in the blockchain and fulfill a specific function with smart contracts. The sale of a property or a house would no longer have to be certified by authorities and notaries, but via a smart contract protocol. Can you imagine that? The digital revolution is approaching.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
