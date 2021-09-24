Friday, September 24, 2021
What actress Kate Winslet looks like today

By Vimal Kumar
As Rose Dawson, Kate Winslet moved viewers to tears in the US cult film “Titanic”. But would you have recognized the actress from back then today?

With red curls, sexy curves and a pale complexion, the British beauty became an overnight star. At the side of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet played herself into the hearts of fans. Her role in the classic “Titanic” made her immortal. But how much has the actress changed since the film came out? A new photo reveals it.

In a good mood at Wimbledon: With glasses on and hardly any make-up, Kate Winslet was enjoying the moment. (Source: imago / Ray Tang)In a good mood at Wimbledon: With glasses on and hardly any make-up, Kate Winslet was enjoying the moment. (Source: imago / Ray Tang)




At an appearance at Wimbledon, the now 42-year-old appeared in a short dress in the stands. Her red mane from back then is now blonde. The actress wears striking glasses with black frames on her nose and the mother of three seems to have almost completely done without make-up. A look that many fans would probably not have recognized at first glance.

Kate Winslet enjoys her private happiness

The fact that Kate Winslet now comes across as a blonde is nothing new, but in recent months the British-born has made herself very rare. This year in particular, the actress seems to be focusing on her private life and taking a break in terms of career.

They have been married since 2012: Kate Winslet and her husband Ned Rocknroll. (Source: imago images / Ray Tang)They have been married since 2012: Kate Winslet and her husband Ned Rocknroll. (Source: Ray Tang / imago images)

In return, she enjoys spending time with her husband Ned Rocknroll, with whom the 42-year-old has been married for the third time since 2012. He was also by her side when the actress now showed herself at Wimbledon. Because while her star role as Rose Dawson had to mourn for love, Kate Winslet lives hers to the fullest.


