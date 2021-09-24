Friday, September 24, 2021
Was Kanye West cheating on Kim Kardashian with Christina Milian?

By Arjun Sethi
Was Kanye West (44) really unfaithful? Just a few days ago, an insider unpacked in the press and claimed that the rapper had cheated on his still-wife Kim Kardashian (40) with a famous singer. It is not yet clear who this is supposed to be. But of course the rumor mill is boiling tremendously. Now another source claims: Kanye is said to have indicated that he had a shepherd’s hour with Christina Milian (39).

At least that was what the insider said The Sun leak out. According to this, the now 44-year-old claimed to his team during his tour in 2016 that he had several infidelities. “He admitted that he did Kim cheated and got really excited. Then he suddenly said that he was with Christina Milian has slept “the informant said. Kanye is even said to have raved about how good the sex with the “When You Look At Me” interpreter was. Whether the alleged shepherd’s hour of the two even during the marriage Kim has taken place, revealed Kanye obviously not. The two have been married since 2014.

Christina and Kanye have actually known each other for a number of years. In 2004 they went on tour together. Four years later they released the song “Diamonds” together. The relationship with Kim didn’t start until a few years later.




Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards
Christina Milian at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party in Los Angeles
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in November 2019


