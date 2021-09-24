VOD Charts: Three months before Christmas: The New Year’s Eve Charts –quotemeter.de

This week the VOD charts have some surprises in store? including a ten year old front runner.

The media research company Goldmedia released some very interesting numbers this week. In addition to current titles such as “Sex Education”, “House of Money” and “Squid Game”, classics such as “Rambo” and “Rocky” also attracted a large audience in the 38th calendar week. But first things first: The British series landed in tenth place with a gross reach of 2.59 million, whose third season went online last Friday.

Ninth place is secured «Glee», which had 2.76 million clicks between October 17th and 23rd. Lands exactly on the three million viewer mark “Batwoman”. The second season of the DC series was launched in Germany on September 15 on Prime Video. Similar to the South Korean drama series “Squid Game”, which appeared on Netflix two days later. Since then, the nine-part season has collected 3.02 million views.









Sixth place goes to “Grey’s Anatomy”. The Seattle hospital series had a reach of 3.09 million. The sitcom that ends after season five “American Housewife” managed a million more hits. With 4.11 million clicks it is in fifth place. The other two places go to Sylvester Stallone. According to Goldmedia, both “Rocky V” as well as “Rambo” Viewed 4.32 million times.



The place in the sun is secured this week “The Secret Circle”, which has been accessed 8.14 million times in the past seven days. This creates almost a million more viewers than the two-time winner “House of Money”who has to be satisfied with a gross reach of 7.17 million and rank two this week.