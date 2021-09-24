Vip, Vip, Hurray !: Linda Evangelista feels deformed

Linda Evangelista reveals what is behind her appearance, Johnny Depp defends himself against his image and presenter Nina Bott bursts the collar. Do unvaccinated celebrities smuggle themselves into events with forged vaccination cards? The celebrity week at a glance.

She was one of the great top models of the 90s, well-known photographers fought for her, her likeness graced countless covers: Linda Evangelista was considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. And of course, top models are getting older too. But when we occasionally admire Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell or Christy Turlington on selected catwalks today, it has become quiet about the now 56-year-old Evangelista.

She, too, likes to use social media a lot. However, you can only find photos from old times on her Instagram account, for example. One of the last snapshots of the former model is around four years old and shows a middle-aged woman who no longer has such a slim figure, but basically looks completely normal. People just age. This is the natural course of life, which not only models like Linda Evangelista would like to cheat with the help of cosmetic surgery.

A few injections in the forehead and cheeks, woman looks like life again. The fact that beauty interventions can also go wrong is often ignored. In a very personal statement, the Canadian reveals why she has not been seen in public for years: “For my followers who asked themselves why I didn’t work while my colleagues’ careers were flourishing: The reason is that I was brutally disfigured by the cool sculpting process (…) “.

Linda is permanently “deformed”, Depp defends himself

Actually, the method causes fat cells to melt at the desired parts of the body by means of targeted cold supply. With Evangelista, however, exactly the opposite happened: “It enlarged my fat cells (…) and permanently deformed me. (…) I was, as the media described it, made unrecognizable.” “A paradoxical obese hyperplasia (PAH)” made her “depressed” and a “hermit”. But although she no longer looks like herself, she finally wants to “walk out the door with her head held high” again. May the pressure, especially in her business, to always look slim and perfect, bypass her!









He also made a name for himself this week: Johnny Depp. The 58-year-old has just been honored for his life’s work at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. The many boos could not be overheard. Most recently, Depp had to take a lot of negative press, mainly because of his private life. He was even referred to as a “woman beater” and lost many role offers. Now the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star reported that the agitation against him had “pulled the rug out from under his feet.” He sees himself prejudiced by the media and wants to restore his good reputation. How he should succeed: Depp has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation.

Rumors of love about Gíslason and Pahde

Meanwhile, the rumors of love about Rúrik Gíslason and Valentina Pahde continue. Since they swept across the floor at “Let’s Dance” (there with different partners), the bush radio, the two connect more than just friendship, has become louder and louder. First they are said to have been on vacation together to relax their bodies, tortured by the hard dance training, now they are said to have been spotted turtling in Berlin.

Although the “Let’s Dance” stars keep their private lives a secret, Pahde has to be careful not to wear a too wide sweater. Because how quickly pregnancy rumors spread can be seen in their dance colleagues Christina Luft and Luca Hänni. The lovebirds have just created a common home in Switzerland, so it is already said that pregnancy is literally written on their faces.

And what else was going on during the week?

Obviously a pretty brazen number, at least if you listen to what the presenter Nina Bott has to say. The collar burst this week. She learned that some of her prominent colleagues were apparently traveling with forged vaccination cards. Of course, these must also be shown at events. On Instagram, she now ventured out and said that the organizer of the event to which she was invited had already “had to remove two celebrities from the guest list”. “They have a vaccination card, but they boasted that they weren’t vaccinated.” And further: “The question of whether to get vaccinated or not is a completely different one that everyone has to ask themselves. But once you’ve decided not to get vaccinated, you have to face the consequences.”