Universal is planning a remake of the Nicole Kidman film

Universal plans to rehash the 2001 ghost movie The Others starring Nicole Kidman and Christopher Eccleston. Which actors would play the main roles in the planned remake is currently still questionable.

The film “The Others“From 2001 is to be repeated after almost 20 years. Universal plans out loud Deadline a remake of the ghost flick by director Alejandro Amenabar. As is well known, the main roles were played by Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and Christopher Eccleston (The Leftovers, Doctor Who).









The story revolves around a woman who lives in a dark house with her two children. Why is it so dark in there? Because her two offspring are photosensitive. That means: They do not tolerate sunlight, similar to vampires. Pretty soon the woman finds out that the house is haunted to make matters worse …

The producers of the remake are Enrique Cerezo, Guido Rud, Michael and Jeeny Miller as well as Renee Tab and Christopfer Tuffin. The studio Sentient, with whom Universal is teaming up for the project, secured the rights to the material in April. There should have been a competitive bidding war over it.

Who will direct this time and who will play the main roles is still questionable at this point in time. Also, when the shooting should start is still in the stars.