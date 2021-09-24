Tom Hanks has become her buddy

Not everyone can claim to be friends with a real Hollywood star. The young German actress Helena Zengel does: she counts Tom Hanks among her confidants.

She is just twelve years old and has already achieved what other actors dream of all their lives: Helena Zengel was in front of the camera for a Hollywood film. The Berliner, who also impressed in the German drama “Systemsprenger”, landed the lead role in the western film “Neues aus der Welt” – next to none other than Tom Hanks.

“We grew together on the set”

Since then, Helena has not only counted the Oscar winner among her colleagues. The two have become real buddies, as she now explained in an interview. “We grew together on the set. We talked about songs he sang or films he still wanted to make,” the twelve-year-old told the “Bild” newspaper.









The special thing about it: The friendship between the Berliner and the Hollywood star did not end with the shooting, but continues to this day. “We often write each other e-mails and send each other photos, we make phone calls. We just like to tell each other what we do in everyday life,” says Helena.

“Neues aus der Welt” was originally supposed to come to German cinemas in January 2021, but is now starting on Netflix due to the corona pandemic. In the film, Tom Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who has been a news broker and newspaper reader in the country since the end of the American Civil War. In Texas he then receives an unusual assignment: he is supposed to bring ten-year-old Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel), who was kidnapped by the Kiowa four years ago, to her aunt and uncle.