What will the future of cinemas look like? Studios, cinema operators and film fans have been asking themselves this question for several years in view of the emerging competition from streaming services, but the corona crisis has worsened the situation and the development that was already underway was significantly accelerated. There is no question about it: cinemas are the losers and streaming services are the winners of the corona crisis in Hollywood, and studios have to reposition themselves in order not to go under. Numerous films that were produced for the cinema have now been sold to streaming services, including The Prince of Zamunda 2 and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Studios that already have their own streaming services, such as Disney, have evaluated some of their films through it. Universal has negotiated a deal with several US cinema chains that allows the studio to exploit a film via video-on-demand just a few weeks after its theatrical release, with the cinemas participating in the streaming revenue and, in return, the film show on their canvases.

The most radical step, however, was Warner Bros. when the studio announced that each and every one of its films from the coming year, in parallel in theaters and across HBO max to publish including Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune – much to the annoyance of various filmmakers, production companies, actors and their agents. Warner swears high and sacred that this should only apply as an exception for the year 2021, but you know what it is like once you’ve tasted blood.

All of this does not make the prognosis for many cinemas that were financially troubled before Corona look rosy. When it’s all over, will the cinema experience still exist as we knew it before, or will cinema become a small niche for lovers like me?

Oscar winner Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first major Hollywood celebrities to contract Covid-19 in March, so they experienced the current crisis very closely. Fortunately, they both recovered and Hanks was able to start filming Baz Luhrmanns Elvis quit in Australia. Hanks’ first western News from the world with System sprinkler-Discovery Helena Zengel was released in cinemas in the US at Christmas. The actor is convinced that movie theaters will also exist and be successful after Corona, but will be reserved almost exclusively for large franchises. He explained his point of view in a detailed interview: (from English)









Will cinemas still exist? They definitely will. In a way, I think that once the cinemas are fully open again, they will be free to choose which films they will play. Big film events will dominate the cinemas again. News from the World could be the final adult movie about people with interesting things to say that will be seen somewhere on the big screen. Because after that, to guarantee people get back to the theaters, you have to have the Marvel Universe or other franchises. […]

It’s a little ironic that Hanks mentioned his new film, given its international distribution rights from Universal Netflix sold, so few people are likely to get the chance to actually see it in theaters. Already Hanks’ World War II film Greyhound – Battle of the Atlantic, for which he wrote the script himself, was launched by Sony this year Apple TV + sold and skipped the cinemas. Hanks believes that in the future many small and medium-sized films will be produced directly for streaming and that it will be perfectly okay to consume them this way:

You want to see the big franchise films on a big screen, because watching them on the couch at home takes away the power of their visual impact. I think there will be tons of movies that will just be streamed, and I think it will be perfectly fine to watch them that way because they are specifically designed and constructed to be watched on someone’s good widescreen TV To be seen home.

I know that I am now in the minority with my attitude, but for me the cinema experience with every film and every pleasure, from the arthouse chamber play to the Marvel blockbuster, is of higher quality than the viewing of the film in the home theater, including mine quite decent equipment. Especially Hanks an actor who celebrated great success in the cinema with films that were not action spectacles. Dramas like Forrest Gump, Cast Away or The Green Mile attracted millions of people to the cinemas with their emotional, human stories and great actors. It would be a shame if that was lost.