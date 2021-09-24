Tom Hanks and the last movie

The 64-year-old, who plays a civil war veteran in the upcoming western drama, has looked at the effects of the coronavirus on the film industry and has now commented on how he thinks the pandemic could change people’s habits. Above all, he anticipates that many viewers will tend to prefer films with different content in the future.

The actor told Collider: “‘New from the world’ could be the last adult movie about people saying interesting things that’s played on a big screen somewhere. Because we go after it to guarantee that people going to the movies again, expanding the Marvel universe and all sorts of franchise films. ” So he reckons the action-packed superhero films will be more popular than serious subjects for cheer and entertainment in the post-lockdown period. “Some of these films are great. You want to see them on the big screen because they are actually diminished somewhere in streaming on the Coach at home, somehow that puts a damper on the visual.”