Friday, September 24, 2021
Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Rome closes several streets for filming – culture

By Sonia Gupta
From red / dpa

Tom Cruise is in Rome to film Mission Impossible. Photo: dpa / Petra Kaminsky

Tom Cruise is in Rome to film Mission Impossible.

Photo: dpa / Petra Kaminsky

Blue lights and roaring engines: when Hollywood star Tom Cruise is shooting in Rome, Italy’s capital closes almost half a quarter. The seventh part of “Mission Impossible” will be released in 2021.

From red / dpa

11/26/2020 – 5:04 p.m.




Rome – On Thursday, police cars with flashing lights and private security guards blocked many of the narrow streets in downtown Monti for hours. Because Cruise shot a chase with a loud engine roar with a large team. On the days before, photographers had not only photographed the 58-year-old in a dark limousine, but he also drove around at the wheel of a tiny yellow car with film cameras mounted on it.

Cruise was already there at the beginning of October to shoot a new “Mission: Impossible” film by director Christopher McQuarrie. The city praised the week-long shoot as an “important signal” of the restart for the metropolis, which was hit by the corona lockdown in spring. Foreign tourists are currently hardly to be seen on the streets in the center of Rome, bars and restaurants are only allowed to serve until 6 p.m.

The seventh part of the “Mission: Impossible” agent saga is slated to hit cinemas in 2021. Number eight is also in the making.



Sonia Gupta
