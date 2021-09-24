Titanic: Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Co. – What happened to the stars of the classic film?

Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson) and Kate Winslet (Rose Dewitt Bukater)

rental Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic” Let’s make it short: the actors have arrived at Olympus in Hollywood. Both already have an Oscar at home (Winslet for “Der Vorleser”, DiCaprio for “The Revenant”) and can freely choose their roles. In 2008 they stood together again in front of the camera in “Times of Unrest”. The relationship drama was also hailed by the critics. They also work with the big names in the industry (Martin Scorsese, Danny Boyle, Steven Soderbergh, Quentin Tarantino, etc.) Whatever they do, it turns into gold.

Billy Zane (Cal Hockley)

rental Billy Zane as Cal Hockley For the villains of the ship, the sinking of the Titanic was a welcome springboard, but the big hit did not materialize. But it wasn’t because of Zane’s diligence: since Titanic made film history, he has starred in over 120 productions. However, many of them were sent on television, with numerous series appearances it stayed with cameos, and his films hardly made it to the cinema. But what is not can still be. The American, born in 1966, is still young enough to start a second spring in Hollywood.

Kathy Bates (Molly Brown)

rental Kathy Bates as Molly Brown One of Hollywood’s Grandes Dames was a star even before “Titanic”. Kathy Bates boarded the unsinkable ship with an Oscar and two Golden Globes. After that, no more were added, but it was not until early 2020 that she was nominated for “Richard Jewell” for both trophies. In addition, she has been giving goosebumps since 2013 with the horror series “American Horror Story”. It has also already found its way into the streaming sector. In 2019 she starred alongside Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson in the Bonnie and Clyde Netflix drama “Highwaymen”.

Frances Fisher (Ruth Dewitt Bukater)

rental Frances Fisher as Ruth Dewitt Bukater Clint Eastwood’s ex-partner starred in a film that won Best Picture at the Oscars before “Titanic”: In “Merciless”, Fisher played the whore Strawberry Alice, who put a bounty on two men after she got one disfigured the face of another whore. On the steamer she then played Rose’s mother. This was followed by more appearances in television series such as “Eureka – The Secret City”, “The Shield – Law of Violence”, “Two and a Half Men” or “Criminal Minds”. She was most recently seen in the comic book adaptation of HBO’s “Watchmen”.







Gloria Stuart (Elderly Rose)

rental Gloria Stuart as an old rose Stuart played the old rose who made the jewel “The heart of the ocean“In the end she threw into the cold Atlantic. For this she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. At that time, at 87 years of age, she was the oldest person to receive this honor. Christopher Plummer only broke this record in 2018 – he was almost a year older After “Titanic,” Stuart starred in ten other productions, including “General Hospital.” In 2010 she died at the proud age of 100 after complications from the treatment of lung cancer.

David Warner (Spicer Lovejoy)

rental David Warner as Spice Lovejoy The man for the rough, who was not clearly seen dying in front of the camera, was played by David Warner. It experienced its heyday even before the “Titanic”. In 1981 he won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for the desert drama “Masada“with Peter O’Toole. A year later he was seen in” Tron “, which is considered to be one of the first animated films. Many people will also know him from” Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of Ooze “(1991). In it he played the professor Jordan Perry, who created the green mutagen. Warner was most recently seen in “Mary Poppins’ Returns” from 2018.

Bernard Hill (Captain Smith)

Hill managed a feat that won’t be repeated anytime soon: He starred in two films that won 11 Academy Awards. Besides “Titanic” this is of course “The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King” (2003). As King Théoden of Rohan, he died a hero’s death on the battlefield in front of Minas Tirith. He then played in numerous British television series. He has not been in front of the camera since 2018.

Bill Paxton (Brock Lovett)

Victor Garber (Thomas Andrews)

Victor Garber embodied the good soul of the ship. He was a well-known actor before 1997, but the great success came after the sinking of his ship. He has received six Emmy nominations so far thanks to his roles in “Frasier”, “Alias” and “Will & Grace”. The industry-recognized Screen Actors Giuld Award came in 2013 as Best Cast for Ben Affleck’s Oscar hit “Argo”. Garber is still big in business. For a long time he was also in the “Arrowverse” series as Dr. To see Martin Stein.