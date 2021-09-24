Three reasons why the XRP price could double in a few days

The XRP price is trading within an ascending parallel channel, indicating an imminent rally impulse.

Ripple forms a bullish pennant on a lower timeframe that could trigger a 47% spike.

A steady increase in daily active addresses indicates increasing interest on the part of users, which supports an optimistic outlook.

The XRP price has seen an impressive spike over the past month. While most of the altcoins have fallen, Ripple has survived without major setbacks.

In the coming months, the XRP price should continue to rise.

XRP price looks bullish in the long run

The XRP price has marked higher highs and lows since November 2020. If one draws trend lines that combine these swings with one another, the formation of an ascending parallel channel can be seen. Although a breakout from this technical formation is bearish, the massive nature of the pattern shows that Ripple is on a journey from one end of the channel’s trendline to the other.

Since the first reference to this setup, the XRP price has risen 62%, but has recently declined 12% and is currently trading at $ 1.17.

The last two times the token bounced off the channel’s bottom trendline, it eventually hit the upper cap. Assuming that XRP price does something similar now, it could soar around 180% to its all-time high of $ 3.31.

However, this upward movement is not child’s play. Around the $ 1.27 area, XRP is likely to encounter a brutal resistance barrier that has prevented its rise so far. The next hurdle awaits at $ 1.70 before Ripple has the chance to hit the 2018 all-time high of $ 3.31.

To underpin the bullish outlook, Ripple shows the formation of a fair value gap (FVG) between $ 1.30 and $ 1.60 (highlighted in orange). During the May 19 crash, XRP price moved quickly from $ 1.60 to $ 1.30 with no impulse movements, leaving a gap and creating inefficiency.

While some volatile altcoins have already filled their respective FVGs, the XRP price has not yet done so. A candlestick close above $ 1.30 on a daily basis opens the way to resistance at $ 1.60.

Therefore, market participants can expect increased bullish activity as soon as Ripple breaks the supply barrier of $ 1.27.

XRP / USDT 1-day chart

Short-term charts signal XRP gains

In addition to the long-term charts, which are to be interpreted as bullish, the 4-hour chart also shows the formation of a bullish pennant on the XRP course.









The 47% increase between August 12th and 15th resulted in a flagpole, while the consolidation phase since then formed the pennant.

This continuation pattern suggests a 47% upswing to $ 1.87, determined by finding the height of the flagstick and adding it to the breakout at $ 1.27.

Therefore, a 4-hour candlestick close above $ 1.27 is essential for the bullish outlook to materialize.

A successful breakout puts the XRP price just above the third hurdle at $ 1.87 and opens the way to the 2018 all-time high at $ 3.31, as detailed above.

XRP / USDT 4-hour chart

Growing investor interest

While the upswing in the XRP price is already noticeable, the on-chain data shows that the number of users who interact with the XRP ledger (XRPL) is steadily increasing.

The number of daily active addresses on the XRPL increased from 9,233 on July 25 to 23,537 on August 24. This 176% increase in user numbers indicates increasing interest and is representative of the interest of investors and a potential inflow of capital.

XRP daily active addresses

The 365-day market value to realized value ratio (MVRV) model, which is currently 64%, contradicts the positive outlook described above.

This fundamental index shows the average profit / loss of investors who bought XRP over the past year. A high MVRV indicates that a large proportion of the holders are in profit, which increases the likelihood of a crash when these participants begin to realize their winnings.

As such, traders or holders must pay close attention to market inflows or a spike in large transactions, which generally serve as a precursor to a flash crash.

XRP MVRV 365 days

Therefore, a sudden surge in selling pressure could quickly cause XRP price to retest the $ 1.09 support level. Breaking this barrier would mean a bearish move and open the opportunity to test the subsequent support floor at $ 0.90.

Should momentum strengthen, Ripple could make a swing low below $ 0.91, which would invalidate the upside thesis. In a very bearish case, XRP price could also hit $ 0.77 again, which would mean a 30% drop from the support level of $ 1.09.