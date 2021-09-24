This mother is attacked for making money on OnlyFans

Tiffany Poindexter makes good money on OnlyFans and has received a lot of criticism for it.

When mom shaming meets slut shaming: The fact that a woman who is a mother can also be sexually active at the same time and earn money with it is currently annoying some US parents.

A 44-year-old American named Tiffany Poindexter, who is the mother of three, claims to earn $ 150,000 a month from lewd pictures and videos that her husband takes of her and that she then publishes on OnlyFans for a fee.









Bullying against Tiffany’s children

Now their children are supposed to be bullied because of their mother’s activities in school and the parents of their children’s classmates should not agree to Tiffany’s business either. As the “New York Post” reports, according to Poindexter, a group of parents should have started a campaign to have Tiffany’s children thrown out of school.

“Some women in my area actually printed out pictures of my OnlyFans and sent them to the headmaster of my children’s school,” Poindexter is quoted as saying. However, there should be no consequences for the children and Tiffany and her husband are still running the account.

In 2019, the couple launched the OnlyFans account after a bikini picture of Tiffany went down very well on Reddit.