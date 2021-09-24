This Fast & Furious film turned everything upside down with a mega twist

Actually, it’s in the Fast and Furious films with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson just about two things: cars that make hummingbones, and of course family! Even so, the franchise boasts of a timeline that would knot even Christopher Nolan’s brain (who’s a fan, by the way).

Today it is running Fast and Furious movie on TVthat should finally create order – and that with a huge twist, of all things, that shook the foundations of the story. Find out why Fast & Furious 6 is so important to the order of the action films here.

Confusing Fast and Furious Order: Twice the Vin Diesel range has been turned upside down

The Fast & Furious series chugged along as normal until 2009 Part 4, Fast & Furious – New Model. Original parts., came to theaters. Even if the film is not of great importance in terms of quality in the series, it was important (and confusing).

Check out the trailer for Fast & Furious 6:

Fast and Furious 6 – 3min Trailer (German) HD

Suddenly all films are prequels

The soft restart of the series, for example, moved away from street races and towards the Heist movie. Another appearance is equally significant for the Bolliden action: Han (Sung Kang) is part of Dom Toretto’s family, although he died in the previous film, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

At once The order of the Fast & Furious films was upside down. From part 4 onwards, all films play before Tokyo Drift in order to keep the fan favorite in the cast. And then came Fast & Furious 6.

The timeline is knocked over again

You’d think that The climax of Fast & Furious 6 was achieved with the grandiose action scene on the longest runway in film history. After all, an airplane breaks down, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) almost disappears in the flames and Giselle (Gal Gadot) loses her life.

The final confrontation with Luke Evans’ mercenary villain Owen Shaw is basically just that next major villain before. Because in the Ending scene from Fast & Furious 6 let’s travel to Tokyo with Han, who is mourning Giselle.









Fast & Furious 6 – Featurette (English) HD

Suddenly we experience that fatal action sequence from Tokyo Drift, in which Han will lose his life. His car is rammed sideways again. What looked like an unfortunate accident after a chase in Part 3 has now been given a new meaning: Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), brother of the F & F6 darkling Owen, gets out of the responsible cart and throws the chain from Dom in front of the trapped Han . While Hans Auto goes up in flames, Deckard threatens the head of the family. He wants revenge for his brother. Han is his first victim.

That’s what the twist in Fast & Furious 6 means to the timeline of the Vin Diesel action

With the credits of Fast & Furious 6, the series will be brought back on track in terms of timing. Parts 4, 5 and 6 take place in front of Tokyo Drift. From Fast & Furious 7 we are back in the story present, if you will. In another article we explained the new order of the Fast & Furious films including the short films in more detail.

For the action series, that short credits scene also meant, in a way, another new beginning. Part 6 said goodbye to Giselle and Han and made way for Jason Statham. Han was sacrificed to create a particularly nasty villain for Dom.

The fact that Deckard Shaw was finally adopted by Papi Dom and became a good boy led to deeper contradictions, which the series is still grappling with today. Therefore, in Fast & Furious 9, Hans’s absurd return from the dead was initiated.

Overall, the timeline reset on Fast & Furious 6 was not successful. The films play back after Tokyo Drift. But the series obviously cannot and does not want to live without Han.

Fast and Furious 6 hits Vox today at 8:15 p.m.

* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.