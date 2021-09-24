Friday, September 24, 2021
This declaration of love to Camila Cabello consists of just one word

By Arjun Sethi
October 29, 2020 – 10:01 am clock

For Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello (s) is a “queen”

It’s just a small word, but at the same time a very big declaration of love: Shawn Mendes (22) posts a very private and rare photo together with his girlfriend Camila Cabello (23) on Instagram and simply calls her “Queen”. And all like this: Awwwww!

Private snapshot of a couple in love

Since August 2019 everyone has known that singer Shawn Mendes and his colleague Camila Cabello are a couple. Then she congratulated her sweetheart on her birthday with a declaration of love. But even if their fans can’t get enough of seeing the two of them together, Shawn and Camila are very reluctant to share photos on Instagram. The last couple photo on Shawn’s account is from November 2019, when they won the Video Music Awards with their song “Señorita”.




So it’s all the more beautiful that Shawn now makes an exception and shares a snapshot with Camila in which the couple can be seen together in the kitchen. Shawn is sitting on the countertop and Camila is leaning against him. A very private moment, because the two are completely unstyled and have a feel-good look. And since the intimate picture says more than 1000 words, Shawn only writes “Reina” in Spanish. That means “queen”. And that should make it clear who the queen of his heart is.

