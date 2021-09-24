The TV tips for tonight: Your TV program on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

SERIES September 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has collected the TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. In this way you will find out what is really worthwhile from the program on Thursday.

TV tips (source: IgorVetushko / depositphotos.com)

“Nihat – Everything at the beginning” – 8:15 pm on RTL



The soap “Nihat – Alles auf Anfang”, which is a spin-off from “GZSZ”, is running tonight on RTL. In today’s episodes Nihat (Timur Ülker) and Liz (Sarah Mangione) are on the trail of the consignor of the drug delivery. But an unexpected twist brings the new siblings apart. Lukas (Matthias Ludwig) meanwhile leaves Shirin (Gamze Senol) alone because he has a different suspicion.

“Navy CIS” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



Today you can see two new episodes of the 18th season “Navy CIS” on Sat.1, in which exciting new cases await Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team. So they have to find out why Officer Michael Benson was hit and killed on his bike ride and what his colleague Wilson has to do with it. He observed the accident, but did not call for help.

“The job tourists: We are now learning something right” – 8:15 pm at ProSieben



Today ProSieben shows the show “The Job Tourists: We’re Now Learning Something Right”, in which six celebrities get to know traditional apprenticeships and want to get a taste of the everyday life of hotel staff, fire brigade, police and many more. They are taken by the hand by the experts who sometimes push the celebrities to their limits.









“Warning rip-off – Peter Giesel saves the vacation” – 8:15 pm on Kabel Eins



At Kabel eins you can experience the documentary series “Attention rip-off – Peter Giesel saves the holiday” today. In it, reporter Peter Giesel finds holiday fraudsters who like to rip off tourists and confronts them in front of the camera. He also gives viewers valuable tips on how to recognize fraudsters and avoid them when booking.

“Fast & Furious 6” – 8:15 pm at Vox



Vox is showing the action film “Fast & Furious 6” at prime time today, in which Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) retired in the Canary Islands, where they are safe from arrest. When FBI agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) contacts them to ask them to work on a difficult case, the two demand impunity in the US.

“Non-Stop” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Action



The action thriller “Non-Stop” runs tonight on Sky Cinema Action and features Liam Neeson in the role of an alcoholic ex-cop. Bill Marks has struggled with drinking since the death of his daughter and works as a security officer on transatlantic flights. While on a flight from New York to London, Bill receives a message that a passenger will die every 20 minutes unless $ 150 million is transferred to an offshore account.

“Pose” season 3 on Netflix



Netflix today has season 3 of the drama series “Pose”, in which there is a time jump and Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) and her friends are in 1994. Blanca is happily in love with the new episodes. She also enjoys her work as a nurse at Roosevelt Hospital. Meanwhile, Pray Tell (Billy Porter) struggles with his alcoholism, which is increasingly worrying Blanca.

