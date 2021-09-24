The scolded sequels with Keanu Reeves deserve a second chance

Matrix 4 will hit cinemas next year with Keanu Reeves. So it’s high time to take another look at the original trilogy. Currently the Matrix films on Netflix available as a stream. Andrea and I watched them again for the latest Stream Flurry episode.

Listen now: Why it is worth rediscovering all three Matrix films

00:02:40 – 21 Years of The Matrix: Highlights & Legacy

00:27:20 – Matrix Reloaded: Harbinger from John Wick

00:36:47 – Matrix Revolutions: As epic as The Lord of the Rings

00:51:40 – The trans-allegory by Lilly Wachowski

01:00:10 – Matrix 4: What We Already Know

01:09:49 – Beacon in the flurry of streams (Nancy Drew, Sound of Metal)

01:13:26 – Fan mail & goodbye

The Matrix legacy lives on in the cinema

It has been over 20 years since the first Matrix film was released. The world of film has changed since then. However, the science fiction epic of the Wachowski sisters has not been forgotten. On the contrary: Matrix turned out to be groundbreaking workwhose influence can still be seen in Hollywood cinema today.

Still, there is one big point of contention: the sequels. Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions took care of it at the time Disappointment with the fans. We will also talk about this in the podcast. As it turns out in the course of the conversation, however, the scolded sequels have some advantages.

© Warner bros. Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss) and Neo (Keanu Reeves)

Starting with the incredible action scenes up to the great love storythat hides between all the spectacular images: it is definitely worth giving the Matrix sequels a second chance. Last but not least, they have acquired new facets and meanings over time.

Podcast replenishment for science fiction fans

If you are also looking for more streaming tips from the science fiction area, we have put together a small list of podcasts that we have already included on the topic.

Has your opinion of the Matrix sequels changed over time?