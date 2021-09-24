“The Prince of Bel-Air” with Will Smith returns!

Whole for six years one could accompany Will Smith as a street boy “Will”, who suddenly moves to the posh Californian district of Bel-Air to his aunt and uncle and their children. Two worlds collided here and thus the foundation stone for one of the most entertaining series of the 90s was laid. The series was extremely successful and is still far from forgotten today. Mainly because lead actor Will Smith today one of the most successful actors worldwide is.

Cult series “The Prince of Bel-Air”: Where is the series broadcast?

The role of the same name helped crowd favorite Will Smith to breakthrough

From December 7th is the series Mondays to Fridays at 5:30 p.m. in Double episodes on Comedy Central to see. Just in time for the run-up to Christmas, a piece of youth is given back to you, because the comedy series about Will’s life is always enjoyed to watch.

Cult series “The Prince of Bel-Air”: Is there a “Bel-Air” remake?

The series is also on Streaming platforms like Netflix accessible. So if you want, you can watch the series at any time. So why another TV broadcast?

At the moment one Drama series worked that copies the basic story, but focuses on the tough everyday life of black Americans in the United States. A fan trailer called “Bel-Air” was already circulating, which inspired the new edition. No less than Will Smith himself will be doing it as a producer be. The American broadcaster Peacock has already booked for two seasonswithout a concept or script being submitted. Behind the series are Jada Pinkett Smith as producer, creator of ideas Morgan Cooper and the experienced producer Chris Collins (“The Wire”) as showrunner.

So we can be curious how to rearrange a cult series and tell the story from a different perspective. There have been many reboot and reunion series in recent years, but rewriting a cult series would bring a breath of fresh air to everyday series life. We are excited!