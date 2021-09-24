The most exciting films & all launch dates

After many cinemas remained closed in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the situation looks much more relaxed in 2021. Many cinemas were allowed to resume operations in the course of the year, so that you can see blockbusters like Dune or Matrix 4 on the big screen again.
You can see here which other films are coming to theaters this year:
A large number of long-awaited cinema films are waiting again in 2022. We have therefore collected some of the most exciting cinema launches in 2022 for you in this article.
Cinema highlights in January 2022
Morbius
Theatrical release: January 28, 2022
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Genre: comic book adaptation
That’s what you need to know: After the box office success of Venom, Sony is expanding its Universe of Marvel Characters from the Spider-Man Comics: The biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) suffers from a serious blood disease. When he tries to cure the disease with his own blood, the experiment goes badly wrong. Morbius becomes a living vampire and has to constantly consume human blood in order to be able to continue living.
In the Marvel Comics, Morbius made his first appearance in the 70s as the new opponent of the friendly spider from the neighborhood. Over time, he became a cruel anti-hero with his own comic series. The first teaser trailer for the film reveals a surprising connection to Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
2:57
Morbius: First trailer for the new Marvel film with Jared Leto
Cinema highlights in February 2022
Jackass Forever
Theatrical release: February 4, 2022
Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Ehren McGhehey, Sean McInerney
Directed by Jeff Tremaine
Genre: Comedy
That’s what you need to know: Much of the Jackass gang is returning for one last film – along with guest stars like Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator or Eric André. As always, you have to be prepared for tons of wacky stunts and outrageous pranks.
Death on the Nile
Theatrical release: February 11, 2022
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright
Directed by Kenneth Branagh
Genre: Crime
That’s what you need to know: Kenneth Branagh returns as the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot: After remaking Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, the director and leading actor is devoting himself to another crime novel by Agatha Christie.
The Belgian detective is on a trip to Egypt when a wealthy lady is murdered on board a luxury liner on the Nile. Any of the passengers present could be the murderer of the rich Linnet Doyle. When there are more victims, time is short, so Hercule Poirot goes in search of the murderer.
Link to YouTube content
Uncharted
Theatrical release: February 18, 2022
Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Genre: Action / Video Game Adaptation
That’s what you need to know: It took a total of six director changes before the Uncharted film adaptation of a young Nathan Drake got going: Finally, the film about Nate (Tom Holland from Spider-Man) and Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) could be shot – for that the cinema release is still a long time coming: after several postponements, Uncharted is not due to appear until February 2022.
Link to Twitter content
Cinema highlights in March 2022
The Batman
Theatrical release: March 4, 2022
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
Directed by Matt Reeves
Genre: comic book adaptation
That’s what you need to know: Once again there’s another version of the Dark Knight’s Origin story. In The Batman from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves should be seen this time the darkest version of Bruce Wayne’s origin story. However, the whole thing is not part of the DC Extended Universe – as part of it, The Flash and Aquaman 2 will be in theaters in 2022, for example.
The Batman has an impressive cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
Cinema highlights in May 2022
Thor 4: Love and Thunder
Theatrical release: May 27, 2021
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff
Director: Taika Waititi
Genre: comic book adaptation
That’s what you need to know: Marvel’s second film in 2022 is the highly anticipated sequel to Taika Waititis Thor: Ragnarok, who reinvented the character to the delight of critics and audiences alike. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is set to return to the franchise, and it has been suggested that she will eventually wield Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.
Top Gun 2: Maverick
Theatrical release: May 27, 2021
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Genre: Action
That’s what you need to know: After more than 30 years, Tom Cruise puts on his flight jacket from the 80s cult film Top Gun. Maverick is now a Top Gun instructor himself, teaching his old tricks to a new generation of US Navy fighter pilots. This also includes the son (played by Miles Teller) of his then fatally injured co-pilot Goose (Anthony Edwards).
2:12
New trailer for Top Gun 2 brings Tom Cruise back as Maverick
Cinema highlights in June 2022
Jurassic World: Dominion
Theatrical release: June 10, 2022
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum
Directed by Colin Trevorrow
Genre: Sci-Fi / Action
That’s what you need to know: Jeff Goldblum closed the previous film in the Jurassic franchise by saying that humans must now learn to coexist with the dinosaurs. Although the plot of the upcoming trilogy conclusion is still pretty much kept secret, it can be assumed that it will deal with the ramifications of Lost Kingdom. The big news is that the two main characters from the first Jurassic Park – Laura Dern and Sam Neill – are returning alongside Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.
Cinema highlights in July 2022
Fantastic Beasts 3
Theatrical release: July 15, 2022
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Mads Mikkelsen, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol
Directed by David Yates
Genre: Fantasy
That’s what you need to know: Eddie Redmayne returns as the inquisitive wizard Newt Scamander in the third chapter of this magical prequel series set decades before Harry Potter started school at Hogwarts. The story sets in after the events of Grindelwald’s crimes, when Newt and his associates continue to pursue the evil wizard (now played by Mads Mikkelsen), leading to World War II.
Cinema highlights in September 2022
Mission: Impossible 7
Theatrical release: September 30, 2022
Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg
Directed by Christopher McQarrie
Genre: Action Thriller
That’s what you need to know: As long as Tom Cruise can do his own stunts, the world will never be short of new Mission: Impossible films. The seventh part of the thriller series should come in 2021 – again with Tom Cruise in the lead role of Ethan Hunt, of course.