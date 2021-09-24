The eleven best films today: “Suddenly” with Sebastian Hülk

Today, Friday, you can expect top-class cast members on television: You can expect films with, among others, Christoph Schechinger, Tommy Lee Jones and Benno Fürmann. Look forward to a thriller, an action comedy, a family film and other feature film highlights.

Today, on Friday, you are looking for a TV highlight with a star cast in the Free TV? From 8:15 p.m., big names like George Clooney, Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones and Adam Driver await on TV. Curl up and enjoy a thriller, action comedy, or family movie. These are the must-see films of the day and definitely not to be missed.

Experience your films in HD – with Sky

Romantic drama: “Suddenly” with Sebastian Hülk and Julia Jentsch (8:15 pm on Arte)

After the party in Karsten’s apartment everyone left, except Anna. Karsten approaches this mysterious woman with fascination. How could he suspect that a moment of weakness would spin his well-ordered life out of control? In this small German town, disappointment fuels anger, justice hides behind hypocrisy and evil unfolds more and more.

This drama by Asli Özge with Sebastian Hülk as Karsten, Julia Jentsch as Laura, Hanns Zischler as Klaus, Sascha Alexander Gersak as Andrej, Luise Heyer as Judith and Lea Draeger as Caro promises heartwarming romance, demanding action and nerve-wracking tension for 105 minutes.

claim: ⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Demanding thriller: “The blind spot” with Benno Fürmann and Heiner Lauterbach (8:15 pm on 3sat)

It is the worst attack in the history of the FRG: 13 people died in the bloody terrorist attack on Oktoberfest in 1980 and more than 200 were injured, some seriously. BR reporter Ulrich Chaussy is investigating.

This thriller by Daniel Harrich with Benno Fürmann as Ulrich Chaussy, Heiner Lauterbach as Dr. Hans Langemann, Nicolette Krebitz as Lise Chaussy, Jörg Hartmann as Werner Dietrich, August Zirner as Meier and Udo Wachtveitl as Werner Winter promises demanding action and overwhelming tension for 90 minutes.

claim: ⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐

Humorous comedy: “Friends with Money” with Jennifer Aniston and Frances McDormand (8:15 pm on ZDFneo)

Olivia no longer knows where she should lead her life. She is in her late 30s, single, and has just given up teaching to earn a living as a cleaning lady. Her friends Jane, Christine and Franny are married and all have financially secure livelihoods. In a sentimental moment, all four ask themselves whether they are actually happy.

Starring Jennifer Aniston as Olivia, Frances McDormand as Jane, Joan Cusack as Franny, Catherine Keener as Christine, Jason Isaacs as David and Greg Germann as Matt, this comedy from Nicole Holofcener promises 80 minutes of luscious humor, heartwarming romance and captivating suspense.

tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Drama: “Käthe and I – The Adoptive Child” with Christoph Schechinger and Ulrich Friedrich Brandhoff (8:15 pm on ARD)

Minutes of fake news, bullying and exclusion – things can get tough in the schoolyard. Abnormal behavior of a twelve-year-old who drifts dramatically in a short period of time is the focus of the sixth film of “Käthe und ich”. Leading actor Christoph Schechinger as psychologist Paul Winter not only has to stop the spiral of escalation, but also find the root causes. Young actor Oskar Netzel impressively plays the young protagonist in “Das Adoptivkind”.

This drama by Oliver Liliensiek with Christoph Schechinger as Paul, Ulrich Friedrich Brandhoff as Eric, Mona Pirzad as Jule, Ben Braun as Aaron, Anna-Lena Schwing as Luisa and Oskar Netzel as Ben Richter promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Exciting SciFi comedy: “Men in Black” with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith (8:15 pm on RTL2)

Agents K and J work for an organization that monitors extra-terrestrial activities on earth. Officially, the “Men in Black” do not even exist, but especially in these days the survival of mankind depends on them. An Aquilian spaceship has taken position. They demand the surrender of the galaxy within 24 hours. Otherwise they will destroy the earth.

This sci-fi comedy by Barry Sonnenfeld with Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K / Kevin Brown, Will Smith as Agent J / James Darrel Edwards, Linda Fiorentino as Agent L / Dr. Laurel Weaver, Vincent D’Onofrio as Edgar (the cockroach), Rip Torn as Agent Z (Zed) and Tony Shalhoub as Jack Jeebs promises delicious humor, rousing action and nerve-wracking tension for 120 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐⭐⭐

Humorous action comedy: “Logan Lucky” with Adam Driver and Channing Tatum (8:15 pm on Pro7)

The brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan believe they are cursed and therefore unlucky. To break the family curse, they and their sister Mellie decide to make a big break during a big NASCAR race and steal the daily income from the racetrack. To do this, however, they need the help of Joe Bang, whom they have to free from prison before the coup.









This action comedy from Steven Soderbergh starring Adam Driver as Clyde Logan, Channing Tatum as Jimmy Logan, Riley Keough as Mellie Logan, Daniel Craig as Joe Bang, Sebastian Stan as Dayton White and Katie Holmes as Bobbie, Jo Logan Chapman promises 160 minutes of delicious humor, Thrilling action, loving romance and nerve-wracking tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Romantic family film: “Dr. Dolittle” with Eddie Murphy and Ossie Davis (9:00 p.m. on Super RTL)

For decades, John Dolittle suppressed the ability to talk to animals. But when the medical doctor runs over a stray dog ​​and the dog complains bitterly about the accident, his gift suddenly awakens again. While his environment is increasingly declaring him crazy, word of Dolittle’s skills in zodiac circles spread quickly. And so in sequence all sorts of animals populate his practice.

This Betty Thomas family film starring Eddie Murphy as Dr. John Dolittle, Ossie Davis as Archer Dolittle, Oliver Platt as Dr. Mark Weller, Peter Boyle as Calloway, Richard Schiff as Dr. Gene ‘Geno’ Reiss and Kristen Wilson as Lisa Dolittle promises 100 minutes of delicious humor, rousing action and loving romance.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Crime comedy: “An (im) possible hardship case” with George Clooney and Catherine Zeta Jones (9:35 pm on ZDFneo)

Divorce victim Marilyn Rexroth (Catherine Zeta-Jones) seeks revenge.

This crime comedy by Ethan Coen with George Clooney as Miles Masey, Catherine Zeta Jones as Marylin Rexroth, Geoffrey Rush as Donovan Donaly, Cedric The Entertainer as Gus Petch, Edward Herrmann as Rex Rexroth and Paul Adelstein as Wrigley promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Crime: “Tatort” with Jörg Hartmann and Anna Schudt (10:15 p.m. on ARD)

The Dortmund Commissioner Daniel Kossik is looking for the murderer of the radical right-wing Kai Fischer. Kossik is horrified to find out during the investigation that his brother Tobias belongs to the hard core of the right-wing extremist group “Nationale Soziale”. Tanja, the victim’s wife, is convinced that Jedida Steinmann, the head of a counseling center against right-wing violence, has something to do with the crime.

This crime thriller by Nicole Weegmann with Jörg Hartmann as chief inspector Peter Faber, Anna Schudt as chief inspector Martina Böhnisch, Aylin Tezel as chief inspector Nora Dalay, Stefan Konarske as chief inspector Daniel Kossik, Robert Stadlober as Tobias Kossik and Valerie Koch as Jedida Steinmann promises 90 minutes of entertainment .

Exciting Western: “Open Range – Weites Land” with Robert Duvall and Kevin Costner (10:25 pm on 3sat)

Boss Spearman has been roaming the west with his silent companion Charley Waite for many years. As a “Freegrazer” he grazes his cattle on land that has lush grass and belongs to everyone. Spearmann, Waite and their two companions, the meek giant Moses and the Mexican boy Button, work hard and try to avoid any trouble. However, this fails when the entourage reaches the town of Harmonville, west of the Missouri.

This western by Kevin Costner with Robert Duvall as Boss Spearman, Kevin Costner as Charley Waite, Annette Bening as Sue Barlow, Michael Gambon as Denton Baxter, James Russo as Marshall Poole and Michael Jeter as Percy promises 130 minutes of delicious humor and rousing action, loving romance, demanding action and exciting tension.

claim: ⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Exciting thriller: “Law of Vengeance” with Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx (10:55 pm on Pro7)

Clyde Shelton’s wife and daughter are killed in a robbery. The prosecutor Nick Rice makes a deal with one of the perpetrators, which means that he is at large again after a short time. Shelton feels abandoned by the judiciary and takes the law into his own hands. Mercilessly he hunts down the perpetrators and accepts his own arrest in the process.

This thriller from F. Gary Gray starring Gerard Butler as Clyde Shelton, Jamie Foxx as Nick Rice, Colm Meaney as Detective Dunnigan, Bruce McGill as Jonas Cantrell, Leslie Bibb as Sarah Lowell and Michael Irby as Detective Sean Garza promises 135 minutes of rousing action and nerve-wracking tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐

If you are looking for other exciting films, series or current sports broadcasts in the TV program, you will find it in our section TV updates numerous TV recommendations.

TV program data from the FUNKE media group was used to create this article.

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, exciting information about your favorite celebrities and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de