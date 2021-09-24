The double Keanu Reeves is shooting in Berlin-Mitte – BZ Berlin

Friday, September 24, 2021
By Vimal Kumar
Stefan Peter

No, Keanu Reeves (57) has not been cloned! Nonetheless, the Hollywood star is out and about in Berlin with a man who looks deceptively like him – his stunt double.

Curtain up for further filming of “John Wick: Chapter 4” at Gendarmenmarkt. The set on Charlottenstrasse was set up on Thursday night.

Reeves in
Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 2” from 2017 (Photo: Nico Tavernise Concorde Filmverl)

Reeves and his doppelganger arrived in a dark suit and tie.




Filming started two hours before midnight on the corner of Taubenstrasse for the first scene – ex-contract killer Wick is involved in a wild brawl. So that Reeves doesn’t get injured, the stuntman is ready.

Before a good (film) fight, there is a good rehearsal: Reeves and the stuntman before the shoot (Photo: David Heerde)
Then the set moved a few meters.

The film was shot on Charlottenstrasse behind the Konzerthaus (Photo: David Heerde)
Wick at the wheel of a car that suddenly brakes sharply and turns 180 degrees. A person is thrown through the air! It’s good when you have twice the action hero for it …


