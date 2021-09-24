The Dark Knight Review – Author: TiiN

Rating: 5/5

The Dark Knight, a 2008 thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. A film that so much has been written about. Everything? The last reviews were actually eight years ago. The last comment after all two years. at The Dark Knight one speaks primarily about Heath Ledger, his tragic death and his great performance as Joker. I looked at it again today after a long time and would like to say a few words about The Dark Knight lose and shed light on other priorities.

Christopher Nolan is known to a lot of people as a mindfuck director. Playing with time, whether offset, relativized or inverted. Immersion in different dream levels or sometimes even dimensions. This has become Nolan’s trademark over the past few years. The Dark Knight actually offers none of that. In the broadest sense of the word, it is a completely normal film that tells a crime scenario in the fictional city of Gotham City. To portray it as a comic adaptation is difficult to do justice to the film. Batman and other characters appear, some scenes only make sense with comic magic, anyway The Dark Knight primarily a tough and dark thriller.

Trailer for The Dark Knight

It’s about corruption, heroic characters and their victims as well as the ability to make decisions and live with the consequences.

The 152 minutes running time are told in a linear fashion, but the plot is extremely nested within this linear arc. Every scene in the film has a meaning, nothing is told superfluously and everything is taken up again at a later point in time. So white The Dark Knight Can still be a surprise even after seeing it several times and can only then develop further in certain places. The script that Christopher wrote together with his brother Jonathan and without any input from Goyer is incredibly complex. Some processes only work through comic magic, but you can take these freedoms in the balancing act.

Wally Pfister directed the camera seven times for Nolan, The Dark Knight has become his strongest work, in which one can most admire playing with the camera. Hans Zimmer’s film music is particularly convincing in the quiet passages, as the themes wrap around the oppressive plot like a sneak and capture it. The main themes are of course the most memorable, but the greatest effect is actually created in quiet scenes.









Christian Bale and Heath Ledger can be found in the two main roles – so much has been written about both of them, so the focus should be on two other people: Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine. Both take on similar roles, which Wayne / Batman repeatedly support to live with consequences, to make decisions or to question things. Like two father figures who also got the strongest dialogues.

As we often know from Nolan, the roles of women are rather secondary. Rachel Dawes is a tough woman and doesn’t just whine, but ultimately remains a means to an end for two characters. You can take a critical view of that, but with the packed plot, another focus would have been too much.

In 2013, the NSA wiretapping affair was discovered by Edward Snowden. Exactly this topic was told by Nolan in 2008 The Dark Knight – by exactly the same means: in the form of cell phones. Even here there is tough criticism against this technology, in this film even with the corresponding consistency and the decision in favor of data protection. One thing that we miss in our present.

Decisions are another issue. The protagonists are repeatedly confronted with situations of having to choose. They rarely have a fair choice in these decisions. But here, too, it is discussed that you have to make decisions and live with the consequences. However simple or unfair they were. In addition, the truth becomes a flexible concept. Is it always helpful and beneficial to know everything? Do we sometimes earn more?

The financial tricks as well as legal tricks, which are also in The Dark Knight used have not yet been mentioned. Not to mention the terrific action scenes, the mostly handmade effects or the fact that this is the middle part of a trilogy.

This criticism should show that The Dark Knight is more than a strong comic adaptation with an equally strong performance by an actor who unfortunately died far too early, to which the film is often reduced in the broader discussion.

This is a heavyweight in film history, which is complex and should be seen several times. The Dark Knight is also the proof that Christopher Nolan is one of the most gifted directors of our time, even aside from his time relativization.