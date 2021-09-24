The crypto market fluctuates – Avalanche remains stable (21Shares AG) | Stocks of the day

Zug (www.aktiencheck.de) – The global crypto market has not yet finished its downward rally of last week and continues to give way, according to Karim AbdelMawla, Research Associate at 21Shares.

The conditions in the market have worsened due to the disturbing news about the financial turmoil of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande and the growing uncertainty about the action against the crypto industry in the USA. In the course of the past few days, long future positions valued at almost $ 1.2 billion have been liquidated, causing large assets such as BTC and ETH to lose up to 20 percent of their two-week value and smaller assets as much as 30 to 40 percent.

The value of the entire crypto market is thus at the critical level of 1.93 trillion dollars – should it fall further, it could even lose another 300 billion and only level off again at around 1.6 trillion – this would correspond to the moving average ) of 200 days.

Surprisingly, most of the liquidations took place on assets that had developed positively over the past few weeks. This would include Solana, who lost nearly $ 20 million through liquidations, while Avalanche, Cosmos, Cardano and Polkadot lost 8.75 million, 8.06 million, 6.68 million and 5 million in value, respectively. The fact that Solana led this liquidation race did not come as a surprise, as the entire network came to a complete standstill for a short time: the Solana blockchain was unable to generate a new block for 17 hours.

Although no official post-mortem analysis has yet been published, it seems clear that the network has been the victim of a malicious DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack. This was triggered with the help of so-called trading bots, which would have disrupted an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) of the new Grape protocol. The bots came from the Solana-based liquidity provider Raydium, the “Uniswap of the Solana ecosystem”. The preliminary report published by the Solana Foundation describes that the explosive bot activity has blown the network capacity of around 50,000 transactions per second – the bots generated up to 400,000 transactions per second. This caused the network to create multiple forks. At the same time, several nodes went offline because they could not have reached agreement on the correct state of the network.









Solana is now online again – shortly before that, Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs, called on Solana validators to pool their efforts. It is a development that once again reveals the importance of testing technologies such as Solana in practical use, since a capacity of 50,000 transactions per second will not be sufficient for a long time to conquer market shares the size of NASDAQ and to serve over a billion users .

It should also be mentioned that some other so-called L1 blockchains – including Avalanche – could have kept their market value even in the midst of the market turmoil. At 21Shares, this development is attributed to the growing interest of investors in capitalizing on the liquidity programs of these crypto projects. In addition, Avalanche is also benefiting from the increasing activity of investment companies, as evidenced by the recent round of sales by Polychain and Three Arrows Capital worth $ 230 million.

The user-oriented bridging function, which can transfer native assets from a certain base layer to another using “wrapped” tokens (such as BTC or ETH), is another reason for the development of Avalanche: The crypto project thus has played a key role in transferring assets worth $ 1.3 billion, the total value of all tokens used in Avalanche’s DeFi environment (Total Value Locked, TVL) is nearly $ 2.8 billion. These features reveal an essential technical differentiation that could give Avalanche a decisive lead over Solana. The otherwise laborious process of migration could prevent potential DeFi users from switching to new blockchains that have not yet been tested in practice. (Edition from 09/22/2021) (09/23/2021 / ac / a / m)