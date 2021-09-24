That’s what “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson says about the JK Rowling scandal

The successful “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling has caused a lack of understanding in many places with questionable statements about transsexual people. After Daniel Radcliffe (30) and Eddie Redmayne (38), Emma Watson (30) has now also spoken out on this matter Clearly opposed to Rowling’s views via Twitter.

Emma Watson speaks out in favor of transsexuals

In several consecutive tweets, Watson writes: “Transsexuals (…) deserve to be able to lead a life without being constantly questioned or being told that they are not what they say they are.” This is exactly what Rowling had indirectly questioned with her criticized statements when she said, among other things, that biological sex is an inescapable reality. She justified her fear that women could therefore increasingly be victims of sexual assault with the words: “If you open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms for a man who feels like a woman or thinks he is one, then you open them Door for all men who want to get in. “









Watson now contradicts these views and makes it clear: “I want my transsexual followers to know that I and many other people around the globe recognize, respect and love you for who you are.” She also pledged her support to two organizations that campaign for the rights of transgender people and called on her nearly 30 million Twitter followers to do the same.