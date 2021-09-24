That’s how cute the new puppy from “Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon is

Less than three weeks after “Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon had to say goodbye to her dog Pepper, a new family member has moved into her home. The puppy, which goes by the name Minnie Pearl and will surely help its new owner over the grief, is small, big-eared and sweet as sugar.

Reese Witherspoon has a new animal family member. (Image: Getty Images)

“I hereby introduce you to Minnie Pearl,” wrote the actress about a picture that she posted on her Instagram account and that could hardly be sweeter. It shows a small, black and white French bulldog, who seems to be looking a little perplexed into the camera and immediately triggers something like a phantom cuddle reflex in dog fans. “Welcome to the family,” wrote Minnie Pearl’s owner and added a heart emoji.

How happy Witherspoon is about the puppy, she also showed in her Instagram stories. There the followers of the 44-year-old could watch how she played and romped extensively with Minnie Pearl to the song “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder.









Reese Witherspoon’s bitch Pepper died recently

Witherspoon’s dog, Pepper, had recently died of cancer. About three weeks ago, the actress also posted a photo of her longtime companion on Instagram and said goodbye to her with loving words.

Pepper was a loyal and devoted family member, she wrote, and continued: “My heart is broken, but I also feel deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she has given our family.” Pepper is now where all great animals would go: in dog heaven. There she could hunt tennis balls, tear them through wide meadows of flowers “and be the queen she is”.

Minnie Pearl grows up with a large family

In addition to Minnie Pearl, the Labrador Hank and the American bulldog Lou also live with Reese Witherspoon, her husband Jim Toth and their sons Deacon (17) and Tennessee (8). Reese Witherspoon’s 21-year-old daughter Ava, who has the Oscar winner with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, also said goodbye to Minnie Pearl’s predecessor in a long post after Pepper’s death, thanking her for being with her through “so many.” tough times including some teenage years “had passed.

Even before Minnie Pearl entered her life, Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram account was full of cute photos of her children, her dogs, beautiful pictures of her garden and book recommendations. Those who want to see a more serious side of the actress and producer can admire her on the acclaimed “Big Little Lies” series. You and other high-profile figures like Nicole Kidman play a group of mothers who are apparently involved in a crime.

