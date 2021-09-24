That would be unimaginable today · KINO.de

Sean Connery is considered the best James Bond by many 007 fans. “No Time to Die” director Cary Fukunaga criticized his version now completely rightly.

With “No time to die” Daniel Craig says goodbye to the iconic role of James Bond. After initial protests, his portrayal of the character is considered by many to be the best 007 ever, although for many fans the classic Bond of Sean Connery is very popular.

To get in the mood for “No Time to Die”: Watch “Specter” (again) on Amazon Prime Video

There is one big problem with Connerys Bond, however: He looks extremely old-fashioned these days. Above all, his dealings with women are extremely problematic, as “No Time to Die” director Cary Fukunaga now emphasized in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“Is it in ‘Fireball’ or ‘Goldfinger’ where Sean Connery’s character basically rapes a woman? She kind of says’ No, no, no ‘and he kind of says’ Yes, yes, yes. That wouldn’t go through today. “

It is now an almost tiresome topic to look at old films with today’s moral concepts, because many people wipe that away with precisely this argument: The films are just a product of their time. Which means that many of the terrible and negative behaviors from these works should practically not even be discussed in today’s discourse. However, especially in the case of such dire actions as sexual assault, it is right and important to address these examples in order not to trivialize or normalize them. Which of course does not mean that you are not allowed to watch such films, you just have to classify the difficult aspects they contain correctly.

In “No Time to Die” the women jump into the action, like the finale Trailer proves:

kino.de News – Bodyguard gets remake







New Bond films are supposed to do better – and have already done so

Fortunately, however, Fukunaga is also right about his second point: something like this would no longer go through today. He and his team ensure that, as he emphasized. After “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought on board to revise the “No Time to Die” script, the narrative soon arose that she would bring a feminist perspective to the film. However, Fukunaga contradicted this, because those responsible would have already thought in this direction:

“I think the expectation is that a woman will write strong female roles, but that’s something Barbara does [Broccoli] (Long-time producer of the Bond films, editor’s note) I already wanted to. Since my first conversation with her, it has been a powerful driver. You can’t turn Bond into someone else overnight. But you can definitely change the world around him and the way he works in this world. “

That the Bond films with Daniel Craig place much more emphasis on not letting female characters degenerate into vicarious agents for 007, but rather giving them a character and goals of their own, became clear with “Casino Royale”. After all, Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) was not simply an object of desire for Bond, but stood up to him and acted as an equal person next to him throughout the film. This cannot always be said of earlier 007 films and we can be excited to see how “No Time to Die” will continue this trend.

We have already received a first preview: With Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) a woman is playing 007 for the first time. Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) is also part of a Bond film for the first time and she left it in the trailers Paloma played by her already crack a lot. In addition, Madeleine Swann, played by Léa Seydoux, returns to “Specter” and we don’t have to do without Miss Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) either. We’ll soon find out whether the film can live up to the high expectations: “No Time to Die” will start in German cinemas on September 30, 2021.

How do you know about the agent on Her Majesty’s service? Test your bond knowledge:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.