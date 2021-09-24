Ten years of marriage: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa celebrate anniversary

Congratulations! Chris Hemsworth (37) and his wife Elsa Pataky (44) have been a real Hollywood dream couple for years. They sealed their love in December 2010 and said yes during a small ceremony. In the meantime, the two of them even have a daughter and two sons. Apparently nothing has changed in their feelings towards each other even after all this time: Celebrate today Chris and Elsa already their tenth wedding anniversary.

Among several photos of himself and Elsa announced the 37-year-old Instagram overjoyed: “Ten years together! I look forward to the advances in modern medicine and science, and to another hundred [Jahre mit dir] to enjoy!”. On the snapshots you can see the Thor actor and the 44-year-old hugging each other, exchanging kisses and smiling happily at the camera. Even Elsa posted some pictures on the occasion of their marriage anniversary. On it you can see the actress standing between numerous recordings from the past ten years. “To many more wonderful years, I love you always and forever, Chris,” she wrote.

The fans of the parents of three are also happy about the long-term happiness of Chris and Elsa. After just one hour, Chris’s sweet post was already being enjoyed by over 1.3 million people. They congratulated the two and commented, among other things: “I wish a perfect couple a perfectly happy day”, “Congratulations to both of you” and “Happy tenth anniversary.”

