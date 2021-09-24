Super Mario will be in theaters in 2022

In December 2022 Mario comes to the cinemas with a new film and thus has the chance to do the same as the legendary bad (cult) film Super Mario Bros., or to land a real hit. We can’t really assess that yet, but Nintendo has already announced part of the cast with the announcement of the animated film Super Mario Bros. on Nintendo Direct. And it can be seen.

Hollywood greats like Jack Black and Chris Pratt are there

The new Mario film was announced at Nintendo Direct without a trailer with the first scenes, but it was announced which actors were there. The following stars take on the dubbing of Mario, Luigi, Peach and other well-known Nintendo characters:









Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Cameo appearances by Charles Martinet

With Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxys) and Jack Black (Jumanji), among others, Nintendo has brought very well-known personalities on board for the film. And also the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, is there. We’ll see if that’s enough for success in December 2022, when the film is due to hit the cinemas.

More from the Nintendo Direct

In addition to the film announcement, there were mainly games to be seen at Direct. For example, Kirby and the Forgotten Land was announced as well as an expansion of the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online, which is filled with N64 games. You can read about everything else Nintendo has shown in our overview.

What do you think of Nintendo bringing a new Mario movie to theaters with this cast?