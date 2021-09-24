Sofía Vergara + Joe Manganiello: details of their engagement

Long in advance, Joe Manganiello planned the perfect moment to propose to Sofía Vergara. An insider has now revealed exactly how this should have looked

For the celebration of love, US actor Joe Manganiello, 38, gave his loved one Sofía Vergara, 42, a very special gift. He asked for her hand on Christmas Day. This is now adorned with a magnificent diamond ring, Sofía said yes without hesitation. How the series star (“True Blood”) was able to immediately convince the TV beauty of his wedding idea, an insider has now revealed, who shared some details about the special day with the American “OK!” chatted.

Happy ending with long preparation

Even if the two stars have only been a couple since July of last year, Joe Manganiello has to be extremely sure of his cause. According to the insider, the TV darling, who among other things also had a role in “How I Met Your Mother”, started planning some time ago. “It wasn’t spontaneous,” a source told People magazine.

Joe didn’t want to leave anything to chance with his proposal. A few weeks in advance, he contacted the St. Regis Hotel in Princeville on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i, where he and Sofía were spending their vacation. It was particularly important to him to clarify his plans with the accommodation and to receive answers about privacy issues. “He didn’t want to ask the question in a public place, even if the hotel complex has some beautiful places that are known for being where the question of all questions is asked,” the insider continued.

Fantastic view and desserts

That is why the 38-year-old chose a suite in the 5-star resort that offers an unobstructed view of the sea for this special moment. The application was also sweetened by desserts that were later brought to the room. With so much romance, attention to detail and gentlemanly manners of her fiancé, Sofía Vergara couldn’t help but say yes directly.

The two finally sealed their decision with a stylish diamond ring, which the “Modern Family” actress later proudly presented to the public.

The two television stars were even able to celebrate two events together as a fiancé. Just three days later, Joe Manganiello celebrated his 38th birthday. This was followed by a New Year’s Eve party at the Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas, which the couple attended with Arnold Schwarzenegger, his son Patrick and his girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

