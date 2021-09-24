Sofía Vergara is also unstyled and sick an absolute beauty

The ‘Modern Family’ star Sofía Vergara has become internationally famous for her serial role as the spirited Latina ‘Gloria’. As ‘Gloria’ she attaches great importance to her appearance and is always styled from head to toe. Even in real life, Sofía Vergara is always made up and shines in all of her pictures. The 44-year-old rarely shows herself to be really natural.

But now the Colombian beauty has shown a completely different side. She photographed herself sick and without make-up in bed. She writes: “I just noticed that 39 degrees fever gives you the perfect pink tone.” Her cheeks are flushed with a fever, like she used a little too much blush.









The actress looks so ‘topless’ completely different. The eyes appear smaller, the nose larger and the face sometimes not contoured. But the natural look suits the actress well: despite the fever – no trace of dark circles under the eyes!

Your fans are enthusiastic about the natural Vegara. “You’re even pretty when you’re lying in bed without makeup and sick. Thank you for being so natural,” says a follower. Your online community wishes you a ‘get well soon’ and many motivate you to look so naturally beautiful more often.