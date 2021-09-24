Friday, September 24, 2021
Six years after the dispute: Christian Bale & Mom are talking again

By Vimal Kumar
After a dispute ten years ago, they didn’t speak a single word to each other: Christian Bale (45) and his mother Jenny Bale. Just in time for his nomination as best actor at the British Academy Film Awards for his role as Dick Cheney in the movie “Vice”, the Hollywood star is said to have taken a step towards her: Christian is said to have ended the quarrel with his mom after many years!

“Yes, we talk to each other. I know that Christian is in London right now, “confirmed his mother in an interview with the British magazine Mirror. As early as 2014, she said in an interview that she tried to get in touch with her son every day. “Six years is long enough. It’s sad for me. It’s also sad for him”she explained at the time. The argument between the 45-year-old and Jenny started in 2008 when Christians Sister Sharon accused him of assaulting his mother and her in a London hotel suite.

Christian then voluntarily went to the police station for interrogation. He denied his family’s allegations. Although the mother and sister later withdrew their statements, the “Batman” star did not speak to them for many years – until now.




Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic at the 91st Academy Awards
Christian Bale at the Golden Globes 2019
Christian Bale in Hollywood, 2019


Vimal Kumar
