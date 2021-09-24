“Shocking experience”: Megan Fox settles with Hollywood

Even for her role in “Transformers” Megan Fox had to endure questionable things. But that was apparently nowhere near the worst that happened to her in her Hollywood career. Now she pours out her heart.

Actress Megan Fox took a hit on her industry in an Instagram post. She describes the Hollywood machinery as ruthless and misogynistic, among other things.

Fox makes reference to a fan discussion in her remarks. Supporters of the 34-year-old had criticized her for having been sexualized, especially in her role in the “Transformers” series, and for having to wash a car as sexy as possible for the successful casting.

Not bothered by Bay

In comparison to other incidents, however, that would have been “insignificant”, explains Fox. She does not go into detail. Fox merely describes a “long and arduous road” on which she had to gain “some really harrowing experiences”.

For the said “Transformers” casting, Fox explains that she really had to wash a private Ferrari owned by director Michael Bay. But at that time she was both of legal age and fully clothed and was not forced to do so. Bay never sexually molested her or tried to take advantage of her.









However, there are other names that deserve to be publicly denounced, the actress continues. However, you will remain silent: “You are firmly locked in the corners of my heart,” said Fox. Despite her silence, she was grateful that there were women who spoke openly about the “violent and poisoned paradigm” that had hurt them.

“Crazy, wacky guy”

The stumbling block of the entire discussion is an interview by Fox from 2009 on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show, which now appears in a new light. At that time she told of an anecdote on the set of “Bad Boys 2”, also directed by Michael Bay. According to the script, she should have been sitting at a bar. However, due to the fact that they were only 15 years old at the time, this would have been prohibited by law – even in a film.

But Bay quickly had a solution, Fox told Kimmel at the time. He just let her dance provocatively in a bikini under a waterfall. “That describes well how Michael Bay’s head works,” Fox said in the 2009 interview.

Fox and Bay later fell out. In 2011 he no longer cast her for the female lead in “Transformers 3”. She in turn compared the director in an interview with Hitler and Napoleon. He is a “crazy, wacky guy” and a nightmare to work with, according to Fox. For them, however, apparently no reason to accuse him of sexual offenses today.