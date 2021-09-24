Sherlock Holmes 3 theatrical release: Robert Downey Jr is investigating again

Released 02/16/2020 8:31 AM

Around ten years after the sequel, Sherlock Holmes 2: Game In the Shadows, Downey Jr. is set to resume his role as Sherlock Holmes. After the theatrical release was postponed around a year later, filming for Sherlock Holmes 3 has been underway since the beginning of the year.

The new film is no longer directed by Guy Ritchie. After winning many fans for the film series and earning around one billion US dollars for the two films, it remains exciting how the new Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher will implement Sherlock Holmes 3.









As before, a lower production budget is used for the third part, compared to other current film productions. The last two films of the upcoming Sherlock Holmes trilogy achieved a film success despite the low budget. It remains to be seen whether the success will be maintained.

Due to Robter Downey Jr.’s re-shooting of The Fantastic Journey Of Dr. Dolittle, because of this, Sherlock Holmes 3 was pushed back. His shooting partner Jude Law will also be shown as Dr. Returning John Watson. The producers have not yet officially confirmed whether Rachel McAdams will return as Irene Adler.

The duo also had to wait a long time for their return. The two will go to California for Sherlock Holmes 3 filming and to England for a few scenes. Fletcher has announced that the co-dependency of Holmes and Watson will come to the fore in Sherlock Holmes 3.

The new start should be on December 22nd, 2022 in the USA. Can we only hope that we will have a peaceful time with Sherlock Holmes at the end of 2022 and that there will be no further postponements. Until then you can watch the new film by Robert Downey Jr. in the cinemas. The trailer for The Fantastic Journey Of Dr. You can find Dolittle in our video box below.