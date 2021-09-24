“She is very, very cute”: Cameron Diaz welcomes her first child

Happy New Year news: Cameron Diaz has become a mother for the first time. In a New Year’s message, the actress and her husband announce that they have had a daughter. However, the new parents do not reveal much more.

The American actress Cameron Diaz ushers in the new year with a special message on Instagram: She and her husband Benji Madden have become parents of a girl. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to start this new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden,” writes the 47-year-old, for whom it is – as well as for her husband – the first child. “She immediately won our hearts and made our families complete.”









However, the posting on Instagram does not show a picture of the newborn. The new parents wanted to protect their daughter’s privacy, so there will be no further details or pictures of her, Diaz continues. She only likes to share the fact that the little one is “very, very cute”.

After working as a model, Diaz began her acting career in 1994 with the film “The Mask” when she was first seen on the screen. She also became popular with the Hollywood films “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Crazy About Mary”. Later she celebrated success with “3 Angels for Charlie” and “Super cute and super sexy”. A few years ago, Diaz took a break from the big screen. The last time she was seen in 2014 as a wicked foster mother in the musical drama “Annie”. In an interview last year, she said she wanted to devote herself to other projects.

The 40-year-old Benji Madden, married to Diaz since 2015, is known as the guitarist of the band Good Charlotte (“Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”). Prior to her marriage to Madden, Diaz was in a relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. She previously had relationships with actors Matt Dillon and Jared Leto. She was also with the singer Justin Timberlake for several years.