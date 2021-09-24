Friday, September 24, 2021
Series in the first cannot be beaten

By Arjun Sethi
Berlin – The ARD series left the competition behind again on Tuesday evening.

The lawyer series “Die Kanzlei” with Sabine Postel and Herbert Knaup initially brought 4.18 million viewers (15.3 percent) to the first from 8:15 pm, followed by 4.31 million (16.2 percent) watching the hospital series “In allerfreund “. The ZDF documentary “Power. Change. The fight for the Chancellery “reached 2.38 million (8.7 percent).

ZDFneo broadcast the Sylt crime thriller “North North Murder: Sievers and the Woman on the Train” with Peter Heinrich Brix, Julia Brendler and Oliver Wnuk, which 2.13 million (7.9 percent) wanted to see. The RTL reality soap “Daughter-in-Law Wanted” attracted 1.67 million (6.3 percent). 1.04 million (4.1 percent) opted for the Sat.1 reality show “Lifesavers Up Close – When Every Second Counts”.




ProSieben broadcast the US comic adaptation “X-Men: Apocalypse” with James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence and thus attracted 1.03 million (4.3 percent) in front of the screen. The American comedy “Evolution” with David Duchovny and Julianne Moore convinced 920,000 people (3.6 percent) to see Kabel Eins.

850,000 people (3.3 percent) spent the evening with the RTLzwei reality series “Hartz and cordial – Benz barracks every day”. The Vox documentary series “Conscience – The Meat Experiment” about the conscious handling of animals had 700,000 viewers (2.7 percent).


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
