Secure a free account with a 60 euro starter bonus

Nuri offers you a modern, free bank account including a Visa credit card. You can use it in everyday life like any other checking account and yet it offers you so much more at the same time: Nuri is the first German provider to enable direct trading with the crypto currencies Bitcoin and Ether. Decide now for the innovative offer from Nuri and receive a 60 Euro starter bonus exclusively as a FOCUS Online reader.

What is a shopping deal? Every FOCUS online deal has a special advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you selected offers and the best prices. The shopping deals are selected independently by the deal experts in our editorial team; they are not commercial advertising placements. However, FOCUS Online receives a commission for every order via the “Now for offer” button. The income contributes to being able to offer you high-quality journalism free of charge.

Many banks are currently changing their conditions for traditional checking accounts. Register now at Nuri and open a permanently free current account and you can also look forward to a free Visa credit card that you can use worldwide free of charge. You also have the option of conveniently and flexibly investing in the crypto currencies Bitcoin and Ether directly via your bank account. Use your Nuri account to buy and sell cryptocurrencies quickly and easily or use it for long-term investments with the help of a crypto savings plan.

Free current account with crypto trading function: Open a free current account and secure a € 60 starter bonus

Free Visa credit card

Trading with Bitcoin and Ether is possible directly with the Nuri account

Bank account with German IBAN and legal deposit protection up to 100,000 euros

Easy credit top-up

SEPA transfers, standing orders

Crypto wallet, crypto vault, Bitcoin income account, CryptoTax, crypto savings plan

Management via mobile app and web browser, push notifications

High security: biometric authentication, connection to the end device









Ready to go with just a few clicks – this is how it works: Click on “Offer Now”.

Open a free account with Nuri and just follow the steps in the registration process. When opening an account, there is no SCHUFA query.

Activate your account by making a deposit.

Invest in cryptocurrencies: buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) or create a corresponding savings plan.

Your € 60 starter bonus will be transferred to your Nuri account within 10 working days.

Smart banking There are no hidden costs at Nuri. The bank account is permanently free and there are no fees for worldwide card payments or cash withdrawals from machines with the Visa credit card – at all acceptance points. You can easily manage your account via online banking or a practical app for Android and iOS. Thanks to the 3D secure process and biometric authorization, you don’t have to worry about the security of your data. Our tip: Activate push notifications so that you always have an overview of your finances.







More than a bank account: this is how modern investing works! Build up sustainable assets for your future! With Nuri you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies securely and in minutes at any time. Bitcoins and ethers can be traded. For trading, you only pay a fee of 1 percent of the respective transaction volume.

Integrated crypto wallet

This feature is aimed primarily at novice investors who want to make their first crypto investments and are looking for a simple wallet that works similar to a bank account. But the feature is also interesting for more experienced investors who want to save network fees and benefit from a direct deposit and withdrawal to the Nuri account.

Bitcoin income account

Achieve a return of up to five percent annually with the Bitcoin income account. This type of account gives you the flexibility to invest in cryptocurrencies. The minimum investment is only 10 euros and since there is no minimum investment time, you can withdraw your bitcoins at any time and convert them to euros. Income is paid weekly on Mondays.

Crypto savings plan

Would you like to invest in crypto currencies in the long term and build up assets? No problem with the Nuri crypto savings plan! Create automated savings plans for investments in Bitcoin and Ether from just 30 euros per month. If necessary, payments can be skipped or adjusted, and the crypto savings plan can also be deleted at any time.

Interesting facts about Nuri Nuri is a so-called blockchain banking service that was founded in 2015 under the name Bitwala. Nuri offers the first German bank account that enables direct trading in crypto currencies. Behind Nuri is the Solarisbank, which is subordinate to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. This means that every Nuri current account is also protected by the statutory deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros per customer. With over 250,000 customers, Nuri is one of the most established new banking providers.

