“Savage x Fenty”: That’s how sensational Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls look in Rihanna’s new show

In the glossy pictures, Gigi walks down the catwalk in an electric blue, sequined robe – with chocolate brown straight hair and wide cat eyeliner – and nothing else. Smalls – with another angular fringe cut – dominates Parris Goebel’s choreography in a pleated silver micro-twin set, while Precious Lee is another vision in sparkling midnight blue sequins.
On the entertainment side, Erykah Badu plays a good shell game and Jojo T Gibbs and Eartheater can be seen in a hot embrace. It all looks as spectacular as you could expect from the queen of rousing shows. Rihanna herself, in black lace and heavy jewelry, makes a brief appearance in the teaser clip, while the first trailer, which showed her in a metallic blue mini dress, once again proved that she doesn’t do things by halves. (Remember how she cut her hair into a cool mullet for the promo material for Volume 2? Again, we’re not worthy of this.)
In case you need a reminder of why the Savage x Fenty shows are a highlight on the fashion week calendar, the celebrity factor isn’t. The underwear division of Rihanna’s Fenty empire has transformed society’s perception of what is “sexy” thanks to a fully integrative brand ethos, product offering, and casting process. Rih and her various comrades-in-arms reverse the script for what a fashion show should look like by straightening each other up and having an outrageously cheeky time.
The multi-layered performance pieces that Rihanna herself describes as “fashion musicals” have become a barometer of true body positivity, and as the industry catches up, Rihanna continues on her way with electrifying effects. Don’t miss the show on September 24th, 2021!
Rihanna in Bottega Veneta at the show
On the evening of the show, Rihanna appeared in a rare customized look by Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta. The yellow ensemble, covered over and over with sequins, consists of a mini dress and a hooded jacket.
The text first appeared on Vogue.uk