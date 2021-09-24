“Savage x Fenty”: That’s how sensational Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls look in Rihanna’s new show

In the glossy pictures, Gigi walks down the catwalk in an electric blue, sequined robe – with chocolate brown straight hair and wide cat eyeliner – and nothing else. Smalls – with another angular fringe cut – dominates Parris Goebel’s choreography in a pleated silver micro-twin set, while Precious Lee is another vision in sparkling midnight blue sequins.

Precious Lee demonstrates the new way of walking down the catwalk in Blue Steel Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

On the entertainment side, Erykah Badu plays a good shell game and Jojo T Gibbs and Eartheater can be seen in a hot embrace. It all looks as spectacular as you could expect from the queen of rousing shows. Rihanna herself, in black lace and heavy jewelry, makes a brief appearance in the teaser clip, while the first trailer, which showed her in a metallic blue mini dress, once again proved that she doesn’t do things by halves. (Remember how she cut her hair into a cool mullet for the promo material for Volume 2? Again, we’re not worthy of this.)

Erykah Badu shows a strong look Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In case you need a reminder of why the Savage x Fenty shows are a highlight on the fashion week calendar, the celebrity factor isn’t. The underwear division of Rihanna’s Fenty empire has transformed society’s perception of what is “sexy” thanks to a fully integrative brand ethos, product offering, and casting process. Rih and her various comrades-in-arms reverse the script for what a fashion show should look like by straightening each other up and having an outrageously cheeky time.









Jojo T Gibbs and Eartheater amidst a sea of ​​writhing bodies Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The multi-layered performance pieces that Rihanna herself describes as “fashion musicals” have become a barometer of true body positivity, and as the industry catches up, Rihanna continues on her way with electrifying effects. Don’t miss the show on September 24th, 2021!

Troye Sivan also runs for Rihanna Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rihanna in Bottega Veneta at the show

Rihanna in Bottega Veneta on the Savage x Fenty show Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

On the evening of the show, Rihanna appeared in a rare customized look by Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta. The yellow ensemble, covered over and over with sequins, consists of a mini dress and a hooded jacket.

The text first appeared on Vogue.uk