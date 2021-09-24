Friday, September 24, 2021
Ryan Gosling: He’s got a dirty secret

By Vimal Kumar
© Reuters

Ryan Gosling is a dream of every mother-in-law. But his vest is not as white as previously assumed

Ryan Gosling: successful Hollywood star, loving husband and super daddy who avoids the party life and flashes of flashlights. However, this has not always been the case. He was even arrested a few years ago.

Ryan Gosling on the police radar

Twelve years ago, Ryan was stopped by police on a Los Angeles highway. This emerges from a report from the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which is available to “Star Magazine”. As a result, the 36-year-old was stopped on March 17, 2005 because he was driving too fast with his car and had to undergo an alcohol test. The result: at least 0.08 BAK (blood alcohol concentration). In most American states this means: drunkenness with a violation of the legal alcohol limit. He was then charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and / or drugs.




Does he have a criminal record?

In the process that followed, Ryan pleaded innocent. However, he only denied that he should have driven too fast, but not the drunk driving. In June 2005, the court sentenced the Canadian to two years probation and a fine of around 789 euros. Ryan’s wallet certainly didn’t hurt that judgment.

Vimal Kumar
