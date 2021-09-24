Ryan Gosling-Double: This man fooled the Golden Camera

Ludwig Lehner is the name of the doppelganger who appeared as Ryan Gosling at the Golden Camera award ceremony on Saturday. The 27-year-old is happy about the prank by “Circus HalliGalli” and tells in a newspaper interview how it was backstage.

When the door opened, at least the audience at home immediately suspected that something was wrong. Was the man on the Golden Camera stage supposed to be Ryan Gosling? But presenter Steven Gätjen let the supposed Hollywood star take the trophy out of his hand. At the latest when he gave his acceptance speech in broken English and mentioned Joko and Klaas, it was clear: the award was being played a prank.

The team from “Circus HalliGalli” had smuggled a Gosling doppelganger into the show on Saturday, the dizziness was not revealed until the end. As ProSieben announced afterwards, the editorial team had founded a fake agency and claimed via a newsletter that Gosling was in Hamburg for filming. The organizers of the Golden Camera took the bait and spontaneously wanted to give Gosling a prize. Unfortunately, instead of the “La La Land” star, only Ludwig Lehner, 27, came from Munich.









Ryan Gosling’s doppelganger had a lot of fun backstage



The chef actually bears a slight resemblance to the famous actor and has therefore worked occasionally as a doppelganger since 2013. Before appearing at the Golden Camera, he was so excited that he didn’t really see the Hollywood stars in the audience, as he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” in an interview. “That’s why they all saw me. There are real stars sitting there – and I just hop out there,” says Lehner. And raves: “It was world class for me, I had so much fun!”

He already knew Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf because the presenters had already booked him as a doppelganger – back then for the award of the Golden Umberto on their show. Four weeks before the Golden Camera, Lehner was then asked for the prank. “I’m not allowed to tell you very much about it yet, just this much: It was a bigger campaign,” says Lehner.

And it was worth it: Even backstage, nobody noticed the fraud. Lehner put forward a cold and a sore throat. “They immediately put tea and a kilo of honey in front of me. I could have asked for anything I wanted. I really celebrated that,” said the doppelganger, happy about the prank. How exactly this succeeded will be clarified in the next episode of “Circus HalliGalli” on Tuesday.





