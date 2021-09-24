Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNewsRyan Gosling-Double: This man fooled the Golden Camera
News

Ryan Gosling-Double: This man fooled the Golden Camera

By Vimal Kumar
0
55




Ryan Gosling double
This is the chef from Munich who fooled the golden camera

Left Ludwig Lehner with the golden camera, right the real Hollywood star: Lehner also works as a Ryan Gosling double

Left Ludwig Lehner with the golden camera, right the real Hollywood star: Lehner also works as a Ryan Gosling double

© facebook.com/LehnerLudwig/Picture Alliance

Ludwig Lehner is the name of the doppelganger who appeared as Ryan Gosling at the Golden Camera award ceremony on Saturday. The 27-year-old is happy about the prank by “Circus HalliGalli” and tells in a newspaper interview how it was backstage.

When the door opened, at least the audience at home immediately suspected that something was wrong. Was the man on the Golden Camera stage supposed to be Ryan Gosling? But presenter Steven Gätjen let the supposed Hollywood star take the trophy out of his hand. At the latest when he gave his acceptance speech in broken English and mentioned Joko and Klaas, it was clear: the award was being played a prank.

The team from “Circus HalliGalli” had smuggled a Gosling doppelganger into the show on Saturday, the dizziness was not revealed until the end. As ProSieben announced afterwards, the editorial team had founded a fake agency and claimed via a newsletter that Gosling was in Hamburg for filming. The organizers of the Golden Camera took the bait and spontaneously wanted to give Gosling a prize. Unfortunately, instead of the “La La Land” star, only Ludwig Lehner, 27, came from Munich.




Ryan Gosling’s doppelganger had a lot of fun backstage

The chef actually bears a slight resemblance to the famous actor and has therefore worked occasionally as a doppelganger since 2013. Before appearing at the Golden Camera, he was so excited that he didn’t really see the Hollywood stars in the audience, as he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” in an interview. “That’s why they all saw me. There are real stars sitting there – and I just hop out there,” says Lehner. And raves: “It was world class for me, I had so much fun!”

He already knew Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf because the presenters had already booked him as a doppelganger – back then for the award of the Golden Umberto on their show. Four weeks before the Golden Camera, Lehner was then asked for the prank. “I’m not allowed to tell you very much about it yet, just this much: It was a bigger campaign,” says Lehner.

And it was worth it: Even backstage, nobody noticed the fraud. Lehner put forward a cold and a sore throat. “They immediately put tea and a kilo of honey in front of me. I could have asked for anything I wanted. I really celebrated that,” said the doppelganger, happy about the prank. How exactly this succeeded will be clarified in the next episode of “Circus HalliGalli” on Tuesday.


 That "Imitation" by actor Ryan Gosling

sst

#Subjects


Previous articleiPhone 13 keynote: Bitcoin fraudsters loot 60,000 euros with a fake live stream
Next article“Jungle Cruise” has a start date for everyone on Disney + and on DVD and Blu-ray – News 2021
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv