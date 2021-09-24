Ryan Gosling: Actor comments on Oscar reaction

Ryan Gosling has commented on his incredible reaction to the Oscar glitch

The moment went down in the history of the Academy Awards: as “La La Land” at this year’s Academy Awards mistakenly named best movie is awarded and the film crew is already on stage to start the acceptance speech, the mistake is noticed and the right winner is announced: “Moonlight”. What was particularly amusing about the situation was Ryan Gosling’s surprising reaction.

Ryan Gosling is happy for Oscar winner “Moonlight”



The actor, who missed out on the award ceremony and still couldn’t help but smile on stage, has now become his Reaction to the Oscar glitch voiced.

“What can you say?”, Said the 36-year-old according to “Us Weekly” to the “Associated Press”. He has no bad feelings. “I was also very happy for ‘Moonlight'”, the partner continued to tell about Eva Mendes and father of two. “It’s such a wonderful film. It’s great to see such great work being recognized.”









Ryan Gosling is just a fair loser.

All the highlights of the Academy Awards The best pictures from Hollywood



28 images





mzi

Gala