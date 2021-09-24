Ronan Keating “worried sick”: His son Cooper is in the hospital

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Ronan Keating worried about his son +++ Hailey Bieber protects husband Justin from bad allegations +++ Reese Witherspoon speaks about daughter Ava as an actress.

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



September 23, 2022



Ronan Keating is “worried sick”



Worrying news from Ronan Keating, 44: His son Cooper, 4, is in hospital. “Not the 24 hours that I had imagined. But you never know what life has in store for you. This little guy is an absolute trooper. I’m overwhelmed by his strength and his charm,” writes the father of five to a photo of Cooper wearing a breathing apparatus.

But the concern for the little man almost makes the singer despair: “Mom and Dad are worried sick and he takes it calmly. I am so incredibly grateful to the @chelwestft staff, you are great,” the 44-year-old continues . Keating does not reveal exactly why the four-year-old is in the hospital. His fans wish the family a lot of strength and promise to pray for Cooper.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Roughly treated by Justin? Now Hailey Bieber is speaking



Justin Bieber, 27, has been under particularly critical observation for several months. Rumors circulate that he isn’t supposed to treat his wife Hailey, 24, particularly well. There is even talk of abuse on social networks. The serious suspicions were fueled by a TikTok clip that went viral in the summer of 2021 and can still be found on Twitter today. The pictures show a supposedly bad-tempered Justin who allegedly yells at his wife.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Twitter. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

In the podcast “4D With Demi”, the 24-year-old denies the accusations of domestic violence to host Demi Lovato, 29. “You know, there are so many stories about me, about him, about us together,” explains the model. “There’s a big, bold story that goes, ‘Justin’s not being nice to her and he abuses her,’ and it’s just so far from the truth, and it’s completely the opposite.”

Hailey Bieber has apparently cracked the love jackpot for herself, as she emphatically conveys: “I’m really lucky to be able to say that I’m with someone who respects me a lot and makes me feel special every day. So when I see the opposite, I just think, ‘Huh?’ And anyone who knows us personally would say the same thing. “

September 20, 2021



Reese Witherspoon explains that her daughter is “not an actress”



The comparisons between Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, 45, and her daughter Ava, 22, seem endless. Ava looks like the face of her famous mother. So the question of whether she would play her mother in a future film adaptation of her life is not surprising. “I don’t think all the chapters of my life have been told yet, so I don’t think I’m ready for a biopic,” said Reese Witherspoon. When asked if she would let her daughter play the role, the 45-year-old reveals: “She is not an actress. She is so happy with her life and I am so incredibly proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman she is has become “, explains the proud mother.

In September 1999, she gave birth to Ava, now 22, to her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, 47. She recently showed up on social networks with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Mama Reese was very happy with her daughter’s relationship. Ava also has nothing to complain about professionally. She posed for a well-known US fashion label at the age of 18. However, Reese Witherspoon is always careful that her daughter knows how difficult it is to make your own money. She has already worked as a hostess in a pizzeria in Brentwood. That her daughter first finishes university and then thinks about her career seems to be very important to the Hollywood star.

Hollywood news last week



Did you miss any news? You can read last week’s Hollywood news here.

Sources used: dailymail.com, Bunte.de, 4D with Demi Lovato, instagram.com

ama / leg / aen

Gala