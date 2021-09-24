Robert Downey Jr.’s return is not certain

After Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. left the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers 4: Endgame, he should be seen again in the upcoming Black Widow film. However, it should only be in the unused recordings act from The First Avenger: Civil War.

In addition, Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum recently revealed that RDJ is also in the new animated MCU series What If …? will take on a speaking role as Tony Stark. As The wrap but now reported that, according to an insider, Goldblum is well misinformed and Downey Jr. will not be heard or seen in the new series.

Robert Downey Jr. not in What If …?

Just last week, Goldblum announced that he had spoken his role of grandmaster for an episode of the animated MCU series at Disney Studios, in which Iron Man would also appear: “This episode contains the Grandmaster and Iron Manso Robert Downey will be speaking on it“was his statement.

Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers 4: Endgame

Now, of course, the question arises where Goldblum’s information about a performance by Robert Downey Jr. comes from. We may well get Iron Man in What If …? to see only with one other speaker. Those responsible at Marvel Studios could also try to disclose as few details as possible until the start of 2021 at Disney +.

According to new information, Robert Downey Jr.’s appearance in Black Widow should only consist of archive material. So the chances of the actor returning to the MCU decrease and the departure to Avengers 4 suddenly seems very definitive.

That’s what What If …?

At What If …? it is an animated anthology series that is not directly connected to the MCU, but takes up the events of the 23 films so far and lets decisive key moments run differently. Numerous MCU actors will speak for their well-known roles.

The series is scheduled to start on Disney + in 2021. The new streaming service starts in this country on March 31, 2020.

