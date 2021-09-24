Robert Downey Jr. in bizarre video during animal casting

The children’s book series by Hugh Lofting around Doctor Dolittle will be filmed again after previous adaptations, including with Eddie Murphy, with Robert Downey Jr. in the leading role. After a first trailer there is loud

now a rather humorous video clip with an as always charming Downey Jr.

By doing extremely fun video to The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle we can see auditions from various animals for Dolittle. Famous film scenes are created here.









That’s what Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. is all about

Robert Downey Jr. takes over in the children’s book adaptation The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle the eponymous lead role: Doctor Dolittle is a slightly eccentric man who was once a doctor, but now dedicates his life to the animals he treats and which he claims he has communicate with them can.

In addition to Downey Jr., his Marvel colleague Tom Holland is also involved in the work. He will take over the English voice of Jid. To the another cast from The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle includes Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, and John Cena. The script was written by Stephen Gaghan, who also took a seat in the director’s chair.

At the 01/30/2020 we can see Robert Downey Jr. in action as Doctor Dolittle. Then the fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle in the cinema.

