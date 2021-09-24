Rihanna is her great role model

The ‘Up’ rapper is a big fan of the successful artist, who meanwhile not only earns money with her music, but has also built an entire empire with her Fenty line. “When I started my career, people would ask me, ‘Who are you looking up to? I always mean’ nobody ‘because I didn’t really understand the game and I thought I was just being influenced by the people around me,’ she says . “Now that I’ve reached this level, my biggest influences are Rihanna and Jay-Z.”

The 28-year-old makes it clear that she does not want to “suck in” anyone. “I just think they’re very influential because Rihanna is from a Caribbean country where my parents are from and she’s a billionaire,” Cardi explains in an interview with Stationhead. “She built her business big and became a billionaire. That’s my goal. That’s what I want. I want to be a billionaire woman.”

Jay-Z is also a great inspiration for the ‘Bodak Yellow’ interpreter. “He comes from the Hood like me. And yet the man is a billionaire. It’s all about strategy and shaking hands and planning,” she explains very pragmatically.