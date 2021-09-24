Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara in “Miss Bodyguard”

The very first outdoor mission turns into a catastrophe. In “Hot Pursuit” Reese Witherspoon plays a young, somewhat uptight policewoman who is supposed to take care of a completely insane key witness, Sofia Vergara, who wants to attack the drug cartel. The chaos duo is soon on the run from gangsters and corrupt police officers.

The film premiered shortly after the riot against police violence in Baltimore. Which caused director Anne Fletcher a bit of a headache.

Anne Fletcher: “Indeed, I thought of that in some of the scenes in our film. I said to myself: My goodness, something is going really wrong in our country. And we joke about the subject. Hopefully nobody takes this movie too seriously. It’s just gibberish, the audience should just have fun with it. “

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (“Walk the Line”, “The Big Trip – Wild”) is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Her colleague Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid TV actress in the Forbes business magazine United States.

Reese Witherspoon: “When I got the chance to meet her and work with her, I was overwhelmed by her as an actress, a comedian and a businesswoman. She has an amazing career and she’s a real inspiration to me. “

Sofia Vergara: “I always achieved exactly what I wanted to achieve in my life and my career. If you ignore prejudices and show what you can do, nobody will question you. “

“Miss Bodyguard” is the German title. Cinema release in German-speaking countries is June 11th.