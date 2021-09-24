Ray Dalio on Bitcoin – Bitcoin at $ 500,000 in five years? According to Ray Dalio, that “makes no sense”

Hedge fund magnate Ray Dalio has been commenting on the prospects for cryptocurrencies for some time. One thing is clear: he sympathizes with the idea. And at the same time he senses enormous dangers.

In a conversation with the business broadcaster CNBC, the founder of the hedge fund group Bridgewater Associates stated that Bitcoin can be used as an investment vehicle – as long as it is accepted as a means of payment. On the other hand, he pointed out, “If at the end of the day it gets really successful, they’re going to kill it and they’re going to try to kill it. And I think they’re going to kill it because they have the means to do it. ”

By “they”, Dalio means government regulators. Dalio is the co-chief investment officer and co-chair of the world’s largest hedge fund with more than $ 100 billion in assets.

At a meeting of hedge fund managers in New York, he revealed that he had bought cryptocurrencies himself. But its holdings are “small” compared to its investments in gold – and its gold holdings, in turn, are very small compared to other assets.









In Dalio’s opinion, “Governments don’t want alternative currencies,” but investors want to diversify their holdings. In short: Bitcoin appears here as a small addition to a large portfolio mix. And so Dalio also contradicted predictions by Cathie Woods from Ark Invest: She claims that Bitcoin will be worth $ 500,000 in five years. Dalio said: “That doesn’t make any sense”.

Wood’s investment firm has presented plans for an exchange-traded Bitcoin fund, which has yet to be approved by regulators, the FT reports.

Dalio also responded to a comment from Gary Gensler, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, calling for more regulation from the US Congress. This is to put an end to the “Wild West” of crypto currencies.

Questionable assets

Last week, the SEC warned publicly traded crypto trading platform Coinbase that it would sue the company if it launched a new digital asset loan product called Lend. Coinbase would like to lend “US dollar coins” there, with a return of up to 4 percent being possible.

This case ties in with the debate as to whether such products, which are intended to enable users to receive interest on digital assets, are legal – and can be viewed as securities. In this case, responsibility would fall back to the regulatory authorities.

(tdr)

This article first appeared on handelszeitung.ch with the title: “Ray Dalio: They will destroy Bitcoin”